Tyler Carpenter – Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – Clean Harbors 150 (75 Laps/149.25 Miles) | Knoxville Raceway

Saturday, June 18 | Knoxville, Iowa | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Aggressive Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Tyler Carpenter (Parkersburg, WVa.) | Crew Chief: Cody Sommer

Carpenter on the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Niece Motorsports: “I’m more excited than you can imagine about racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend at Knoxville Raceway. It’s something that you dream about being a part of when you’re younger – or any event that’s NASCAR associated. I’m stoked to get behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend. It’s been a long time coming since earning this opportunity back in December.”

Win & You’re In: Carpenter’s win at the 2021 Gateway Dirt Nationals earned him the seat in the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Knoxville Raceway. Niece Motorsports announced the program on Dec. 1, 2021 ahead of the Super Late Model event in an effort to give back to grassroots racing. Carpenter was also the winner of the 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis, Mo.

Carpenter at Knoxville Raceway: Carpenter makes his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

On the Truck: Carpenter will pilot the No. 41 Aggressive Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Knoxville Raceway with associate sponsorship from Rich Mar Florist.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Aggressive:

Whether you are creating a new image for your business logo and branding, digitally laying out the latest most powerful graphic design for a vehicle wrap, or methodically thinking through the art, blueprint and CNC drawings of a complex sign layout, one thing all of these processes have in common is that they can be Aggressive by nature. We strive to be the better than the very best and accepting only the best for any job goes against what Aggressive is all about. To be aggressive in marketing means that we are here to aggressively pursue the most desirable way to get our clients the most return from their investment.