KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Knoxville Raceway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Clean Harbors 150

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Venue: Knoxville Raceway

Location: Knoxville, Iowa

Track Description: Dirt, .5-mile(s)

Race: 150 laps / 75 miles

Knoxville Raceway Debut … Nicknamed the ‘Sprint Car Capital of the World,’ Knoxville Raceway, located in Iowa, will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the second consecutive year. Best known for hosting one of the most prestigious events in sprint car racing, the Knoxville Nationals, ‘The Granddaddy of Them All,’ Knoxville Raceway is perhaps one of the most famous dirt ovals in the world.

This weekend marks Kris Wright’s debut at the Knoxville Raceway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Dirt Track Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second dirt track appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Earlier this season at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway DIRT, he finished in the 33rd-place with a 30th-place qualifying effort.

The Wexford, Pa., -native has limited experience on dirt. Wright has three INEX U.S. Legend Cars International starts on the dirt tracks of Moler Raceway Park, located in Williamsburg, Ohio, as well as at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex in Peebles, Ohio. Of those INEX U.S. Legend Cars International events, he captured two heat race victories as well as a second-place finish and a fourth-place finish.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Knoxville Raceway:

“I am excited to get back to the dirt this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway DIRT was pretty decent for our No. 44 Chevrolet

Silverado speed-wise, until we had a tire go down.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 334 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected four victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway, and Pocono, 2022: Charlotte), 24 top-five finishes and 62 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 19.1.

NIECE MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Knoxville Raceway … The organization posted a team best finish of 13th-place at the track on July 9, 2021 with driver Ryan Truex. The four previous starts at the Knoxville Raceway have earned Niece Motorsports an overall average starting position of 26.0 and an average finish of 26.5.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Clean Harbors 150 at the Knoxville Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, June 18, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Knoxville at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the 13th event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

The tentative weekend schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Knoxville Raceway:

Friday, June 17

6:05 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. CT NCWTS Practice 1

8:02 p.m. – 8:27 p.m. CT NCWTS Practice 2

Saturday, June 18

7:00 p.m. ET 1st Qualifying Race

7:15 p.m. ET 2nd Qualifying Race

7:30 p.m. ET 3rd Qualifying Race

7:45 p.m. ET 4th Qualifying Race

9:00 p.m. ET Race (STAGES 40/90/150 LAPS = 75 MILES)

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.