BLAINE PERKINS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Knoxville Raceway

BLAINE PERKINS

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Clean Harbors 150

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Venue: Knoxville Raceway

Location: Knoxville, Iowa

Track Description: Dirt, .5-mile(s)

Race: 150 laps / 75 miles

Welcome to the Sprint Car Capital of the World … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be back in Knoxville, Iowa, for the second straight season. Already the crown-jewel site for sprint-car competition, Knoxville Raceway is known as the ‘Sprint Car Capital of the World’.

This week will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at the famed halfmile dirt track. Gettin’ Dirty Stats: This week marks Blaine Perkins’ second dirt track appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. At the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 16, Perkins finished in the 25th-place.

The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has limited experience on dirt, previously competing with the INEX U.S. Legend Cars International PRO Division at Moler Raceway Park, located in Williamsburg, Ohio, at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, in Peebles, Ohio, and at the Fayetteville (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Knoxville Raceway:

“I am looking forward to heading to one of the best dirt tracks in the country this weekend at the Knoxville Raceway. The dirt races are always a great time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and always a fan-favorite event. So, I am ready to get to the track.

“We had a solid run this past weekend at the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, and we are looking to keep that momentum rolling into Knoxville.”

Follow Blaine Perkins’ on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit www.BlainePerkins.com or connect with Blaine Perkins on Facebook (OfficialBlainePerkins), Twitter (@BlainePerkins21) or Instagram (@blaineperkins21).

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 59 starts with three drivers, including Grant Enfinger and team owner Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 24.2 and an average finishing position of 23.2.

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Knoxville Raceway … This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the dirt track located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa. The organization posted a team best 34th-place finish at the track on July 9, 2021 with Codie Rohrbaugh. The one previous start at the Knoxville Raceway has earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 38.00 and an average finish of 34.0.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Clean Harbors 150 at the Knoxville Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, June 18, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Knoxville at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the 13th event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

The tentative weekend schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Knoxville Raceway:

Friday, June 17

6:05 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. CT NCWTS Practice 1

8:02 p.m. – 8:27 p.m. CT NCWTS Practice 2

Saturday, June 18

7:00 p.m. ET 1st Qualifying Race

7:15 p.m. ET 2nd Qualifying Race

7:30 p.m. ET 3rd Qualifying Race

7:45 p.m. ET 4th Qualifying Race

9:00 p.m. ET Race (STAGES 40/90/150 LAPS = 75 MILES)