OddsChecker is proud to announce that they have reached an agreement with SRX to sponsor a car for the 2022 season. That car will be driven by Paul Tracy.

Tracy is the only Canadian driver in the SRX this season. Like all the drivers in SRX, Tracy is a league champion, having won the 1990 American Racing Series and 2003 Champ Car World Series. The Thrill from West Hill is also known for his time as a commentator for NBC’s IndyCar coverage.

OddsChecker SVP Matt Mirman had this to say about the partnership, “OddsChecker is proud to partner with SRX for the upcoming 2022 season. We believe that this partnership will prove to be a strong investment as the SRX brand continues to grow and become a new destination for racing fans everywhere. That’s why we’re excited to watch as our driver, Paul Tracy, takes to the track and carries OddsChecker across the finish line each and every week on CBS and Paramount+.”

With legalized sports betting experiencing rapid growth in the United States, racing fans can use OddsChecker to guide their decision-making ahead of each race this season. Getting the best odds on a bet or even parlay can be the difference between fans winning hundreds of dollars, or thousands.

That begins with this weekend’s race where Tracy and the OddsChecker car are given +2000 odds, or an implied 4.8% chance of victory. That places Tracy 11th of the 12 drivers set to race. Meanwhile, founder and 2021 champion Tony Stewart is the favorite to win at +250, or an implied 28.6% chance to win.

The full odds can be found here: https://www.oddschecker.com/us/motorsport/srx-racing

For more on the partnership: https://www.oddschecker.com/us/insight/motorsport/20220617-oddschecker-to-partner-with-srx-paul-tracy-for-2022-season