What To Do If You Are In a Motorcycle Accident and Become Seriously Injured?

If you are a motorcycle rider, you know accidents can happen. And if you are involved in a motorcycle accident that results in serious injuries, you need to know the steps to take for the best possible outcome. Use these tips from our law office in Philadelphia to protect your legal rights and get the compensation you deserve.

Seek Medical Attention Right Away

The only thing that matters now is getting the medical attention you need. Your health and well-being are the number one priority. Even if your injuries seem minor, it’s essential to be checked out by a doctor.

Some injuries, such as concussions, may not present symptoms immediately. And if you wait too long to seek medical treatment, the insurance company may try to use that against you, saying your injuries are not as severe as you claim.

Keep copies of all your medical records and bills related to the accident. This information can be significant evidence when it comes time to file an insurance claim or personal injury lawsuit.

Get the Other Driver’s Information

If there are witnesses to the accident, get their names and contact details. Get the other driver’s name, address, phone number, and insurance information. The witnesses can be challenging when you have a severe injury that requires immediate medical care.

When you work with an attorney, they conduct a thorough investigation and locate witnesses for you. This step is essential to file a police report and claim with the other driver’s insurance company.

File a Police Report

You should always file a police report after a motorcycle accident, even if the other driver leaves the scene. This statement gives you an official record of what happened and can be helpful if you need to file a lawsuit. You may also need to file a police report to make a claim with your insurance company.

Do Not Admit Fault

Never admit fault, even if you think you may have caused the accident. Wait until you have spoken to a lawyer before making any statements about what happened. The other driver’s insurance company can use anything you say against you.

An attorney can help draft a legal statement on your behalf to prevent incorrect admissions. This account of the collision and your injuries is vital for a favorable settlement. The wrong words can significantly reduce the amount of compensation you receive.

Do Not Accept a Settlement from the Insurance Company

You should never accept a settlement from the insurance company without first speaking to a lawyer. The insurance company will probably offer you a lowball settlement that does not cover all of your damages. An attorney can help you negotiate a fair settlement that covers your medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

A motorcycle accident lawyer in Philadelphia can help you if you’ve been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Contact our office today for a free consultation. We can help you understand your legal rights and get the compensation you deserve.