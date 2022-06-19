Carson Hocevar – Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap

Race Recap | Clean Harbors 150 | Knoxville Raceway

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Start: 2nd

Finish: 35th

Driver Point Standings: 8th

Owner Point Standings: 9th

Hocevar on the No. 42 team’s tough-luck night at Knoxville: “Tonight was a tough one for our No. 42 Worldwide Express team to come to terms with after our run ended as early as it did. Unfortunately, this is one aspect that we can’t control, but our team built such a fast Chevrolet Silverado for this weekend. We felt like we had the best truck in the field and it was shaping up to be a great race to the end. We didn’t get to see it through but we’ll bounce back and shift our focus to Nashville.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com