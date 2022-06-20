Jr III Racing Takes Championship Lead to Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, NY (20 June 2022) – Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing heads to Watkins Glen International for the annual Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on June 26 (10:40am ET, Peacock).

The event will be Jr III Racing’s second IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup race this season, having scored an impressive second place finish at the Twelve Hours of Sebring in March.

Jr III regulars Garett Grist and Ari Balogh will be joined by Nolan Siegel as the trio take on the six hour classic in the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P230.

After scoring a second place finish at the last IMSA round at Mid-Ohio, Jr III Racing rose to the top of the leaderboard in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 class standings. The team looks to extend its 27-point lead heading into the second half of the IMSA WeatherTech season.

Last year, Grist and Balogh teamed with Jr III Racing for the WeatherTech 240 at The Glen competing in Prototype Challenge which saw the pair nearly score a podium after finishing fourth.

Jr III Racing has scored two consecutive podium finishes so far this season, and Grist is ready to add another to the stat sheet at the 3.4-mile course.

“Watkins Glen is an old school fast track with close walls,” said Grist. “It’s part of what makes racing in the US so good with high speed, high commitment. We had a great test there the other week getting all three of us comfortable with the car on that track. The boys have been hard at work at the shop preparing our race car. With it being an endurance race, reliability will be key for a successful result.”

Joining the driver duo is 17 year old Siegel, who debuted in the highest level of IMSA competition in 2022 at the Rolex 24 At Daytona which saw him finish sixth. Siegel has shown his strengths as a racer this season competing in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship which has yielded two poles, two podiums and two wins.

“I’ve raced at The Glen in a GT4, but the LMP3 is very fast,” said Siegel. “It’s a very fast track, so it was quite cool to drive the prototype. I can’t wait to get back in there. I’ve known Garett (Grist) now for a little bit, and he is obviously very fast. It will be great to work with him and see what I can learn from everyone. Overall, it’s a fun team, and I’m sure it will be a fun race.”

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen goes green on Sunday, June 26 at 10:40am ET with flag-to-flag coverage on Peacock.