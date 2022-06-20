Sheehan Ready to Roll at Mid Ohio After Season’s Best Finish

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – June 20, 2022 – After missing the mammoth trawl out West for the two races in California, the most experienced driver in the Trans Am TA2 Class roared back into action at Lime Rock Park the last day when he picked his way through a crowded field to register his best finish of the season in P9. A resilient drive for a team that has seen rough luck and challenges in the highly competitive American muscle car Series.

That driver is former ‘Ironman’ Tom Sheehan, the man behind the wheel of the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang. Next up for Tom and his Damon Racing team is Round 7 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season at the Mid Ohio Sportscar Course. We spoke to the Granite State pilot ahead of the trip to Ohio from his base in Bow, New Hampshire and he was upbeat after such a strong finish at Lime Rock.

“Big trip out to the middle of our season, Mid Ohio. It is a familiar stop and a great chance for us to build on our momentum. Qualifying is going to be important, track position is critical to a solid result. I love the track have had some solid runs at Mid Ohio. We are looking to unload fast and have some fun.”

Located in the township of Troy, Morrow County Mid Ohio Sports Car Course is now in its 60th year of operation and is classified as by the F.I.A. as a Grade 2 circuit. Mid Ohio is invariably popular with the drivers and with no fewer than 15 turns, it presents a terrific challenge for the men doing the steering.

Tom Sheehan’s distinctive yellow No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang will be one of 35 cars taking to the track in the TA2 race, up from 28 last year and an indication of the health of the Trans Am scene. Tom and his Mike Cope Racing peers will get first sight of the track late on the afternoon of Friday, June 24 for the optional testing session. Practice for the TA2 teams is now at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, with qualifying scheduled in two groups between 3:20 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. the same afternoon. Green flag for the TA2 race is at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 with the race scheduled for 46 laps or 100-miles.

Fans unable to attend can watch all the action on the Trans YouTube Channel and on the Trans Am App. Highlights will be shown on the CBS Sports Network the week following the race. Check local listings for details.

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing, Instagram @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!