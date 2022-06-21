Lifted and Tuned 2014 5.3L Silverado 1500

AmericanTrucks’ Customer Spotlight Video Release

PAOLI, Pa. (June 20th, 2022) – Parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) inspires truck owners with the release of its newest “Customer Spotlight” video. The popular YouTube series features customer builds from across the country. In its latest episode, AT highlights a lifted and tuned, 2014 Silverado with a front and rear bumper courtesy of AT’s exclusive brand, Barricade. Viewers can head to AT’s website to see additional photos and a complete list of mods for this build.

AT host, Eric Donaldson heads up the interview with owner Theresa S. from Washington. Theresa’s truck is “tough” with a “good mix of appearance, performance, and utility” mods, says Eric. The Barricade front and rear bumpers are a favorite mod delivering a unique, aggressive look and function. Moving on, Eric digs in a little deeper to find out more about the Factory Style V2 Headlights, S&B Cold Air Intake, Diablosport Tuner, JMS PedalMAX Throttle Controller, and J&L Oil Separator. Viewers will learn more about the purple theme Theresa has going on, and what’s on her wish list for the future.

AT’s “Customer Spotlight” video helps Silverado owners get a risk-free look at some upgrades for their own ride at home. From practical installs like the Weathertech floor liners to extras like the train horn and underglow lighting, Theresa’s build offers something for everyone. AT invites viewers to subscribe to its YouTube channel to stay up to date on all the latest products, installation videos, and other Silverado news.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/profiles/147044

