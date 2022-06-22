Brad Keselowski – Nashville Advance

Team: No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 399 miles, 300 laps, Stages: 90-95-115

NASCAR Cup Race at Nashville – Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The weekend schedule at Nashville features a rare Friday practice session – one of only a handful of weekends this season with the format – with qualifying set for midday Saturday, followed by a later start time in Sunday’s 300-lap race.

Keselowski at Nashville Superspeedway

· In last season’s Cup debut at Nashville, Keselowski finished 23rd after qualifying 15th.

· He has 12 additional starts otherwise at the 1.33-mile facility and is a former winner in the Xfinity Series. He went to victory lane twice in Nashville – once in 2008 and again in 2010 – with seven overall top-10 finishes and an average result of 10.9.

· Outside of the pair of wins, Keselowski also has finishes of fourth (2008), third (2009), second (2009), fifth (2010) and third (2011).

Matt McCall at Nashville Superspeedway

· McCall finished eighth with Kurt Busch and the No. 1 team a season ago in the Cup Series’ debut at Nashville.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Nashville:

“Despite this being only our second Cup event in Nashville, it’s a place I’m really familiar with in the Xfinity and Truck days. Matt and the guys ran pretty well there last year, so we feel good about the notes we have going into the weekend, combined with our Dover notes with the tracks being similar in shape and size. Glad to have our friends at King’s Hawaiian back on board, and look forward to a good weekend.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski battled all day and picked up a 10th-place finish at Sonoma, his second top-10 on the season and third overall at Sonoma.

On the Car

King’s Hawaiian returns for its second race with the No. 6 team. Known for its famous soft and fluffy dinner rolls, King’s Hawaiian has launched its newest product, the Original Hawaiian Sweet Preztel Slider Buns and Original Hawaiian Sweet Preztel Hamburger Buns. The new products – the perfect balance of sweet and salty, and irresistibly soft and fluffy – join the existing product portfolio featuring rolls, sliced bread, hamburger buns, hot dog buns, mini-subs and sliders.

About King’s Hawaiian

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.