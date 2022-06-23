US RaceTronics Heads to Watkins Glen International Looking for More Wins

Piscopo / Kujala Only Two Points Out of First Place in Championship

Watkins Glen, New York (Thursday, June 23, 2022) – US RaceTronics arrives at the famed Watkins Glen International this weekend geared up to add some more wins to their season total.

The Pro team of Edoardo Piscopo and Patrick Kujala anticipate a good weekend on the 3.4 mile, 11-turn road course in the Arrow-sponsored No. 50 Lamborghini of Beverly Hills. The duo is just two points out of first place in the championship and are confident that they can reclaim the points lead with another strong showing. The pair have been on the podium in all four races thus far this season including their win in Round 2 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

With a win in Round 4 of the LB Cup championship, Ofir Levy and Jon Hirshberg have momentum coming into this weekend. The pair tested at the storied track earlier this month and expect the knowledge gained to give them the advantage they need to get back into the winner’s circle. Having been on the podium in three of the four rounds in the books this season, they are definitely contenders in their No. 13 MexiWood / Dakine Lamborghini of Rancho Mirage.

John Hennessy also attended the test at Watkins Glen this month and is excited about how well the Arrow sponsored No. 33 Lamborghini of Charlotte performed. Hennessy was moved to the extremely competitive Am class at the beginning of season due to his quick pace in early practices and stellar performance at the end of last season when he swept all of four of his races to win the World Championship. He’s confident after the test that this weekend will have him back on the podium.

While Damon Ockey and Patrick Liddy were unavailable to test their No. 8 VF Engineering Lamborghini of San Diego this month, both drivers have experience at the circuit and are confident that they will be on the podium at least once if not twice by the end of the weekend. The pair have one overall pole along with two fourth place finishes, but encountered some unfortunate luck in two of the rounds. While that has them currently sitting fourth in the points, both drivers are confident that this weekend will be the pivot point for their season and they have high expectations for the balance of the season.

Stop by and catch all the action. The team begins the weekend with two practice sessions on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Qualifying will be Friday at 9:50 a.m., with Race 1 going green that afternoon at 2:25 p.m.. Sunday’s Race 2 starts at 12:05 p.m. (all times local).

Quotes:

Edoardo Piscopo – “Watkins Glen is personally my favorite track in the US. I had my first ever pole in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo US Series and I look forward to an aggressive race weekend. Me and Patrick are ready.”

Patrick Kujala – “Exciting race weekend coming ahead. Hopefully we can do well and bring a good result for the team.”

Damon Ockey – “Looking forward to heading east for our next race at Watkins Glen. Our VF Engineering car is performing great. The US RaceTronics/Change Racing team has been doing an amazing job on the car. Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks so it will be good to be back.”

Patrick Liddy – “It’s been a few years since I raced here at Watkins, but we had the opportunity to test the new car and tire compound a few weeks ago with good results. Looking forward to some redemption after NOLA this race weekend.”

Ofir Levy – “I feel confident coming into race weekend here with some solid testing under our belt and sitting 2nd in the championship points. Looking forward to a great race with USRT.”

Jon Hirshberg – “Watkins Glen was the home of my first race with Lamborghini in 2019. We have built a lot of pace and experience since then and I am looking forward to putting it on the line this weekend.”

John Hennessy – “This will be my first race at Watkins Glen and I can’t think of a mere perfect venue to have my best finish of the season. The USRT team has set me up with a great car, the weather looks good and now I’ll go out and give it my best!”

Eddie Littlefield, Team Principal – I am proud of the way the teams have come together! The transition had been smooth and our performance on track is only going to get stronger. We expect to run at the top of each class at the Glen!

About US RaceTronics

US RaceTronics (USRT) was founded by Shane Seneviratne in 2005 to compete in the Atlantic Championship, a formula race car series. The team finished 5th in points its first year and continued its success during the succeeding years, ultimately amassing a total of 21 podiums, 7 poles, 5 race wins and finishing 3rd in the 2009 Atlantic Championship. USRT was put on hold after series officials announced the Atlantic Series was put on hiatus.

Seneviratne fully returned to racing in 2015 after receiving an invitation to manage the O’Gara Motorsport entries in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North American (LBSTNA) Series. The team won the Team Championship, Dealership Championship, Pro Championship and Amateur Championship that season.

The success of 2015 reignited Seneviratne’s passion for racing and he relaunched US RaceTronics to compete in the 2016 LBSTNA Series. The team has won multiple North American and World Championships and expects to add to their success as they enter their seventh season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American Series.

For more information on how to become a driver with US RaceTronics, learn more about the Series, or attend a race, visit www.usracetronics.com.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.

About Change Racing

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes; Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013.

Most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.