NTE Sport Fuels the Finger Lakes Competition with Super Trofeo and GTD Efforts

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y., (June 23, 2022) – NTE Sport joins the IMSA-affiliated series Super Trofeo North America this week in the Northeast at the renowned Watkins Glen International with four Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 entries. This expanded Super Trofeo effort amps up the team’s paddock presence in addition to their NTE/SSR GTD entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“We’re really firing things up this weekend at Watkins Glen,” said NTE Sport owner Paul Mata. “I’m really proud of the team coming together to expand our Super Trofeo effort at this scale. With some of our drivers having Watkins Glen as a home track and some having never driven the car, we have a wide range of goals between the four cars and I’m confident in what we’ll accomplish together. It’s going to be an exciting weekend for us between the Super Trofeo and Sahlen’s Six Hour races.”

Jeff Courtney returns to NTE piloting the No. 66 Lamborghini for the remainder of the Super Trofeo season after his debut with the car and team at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone at NTE Sport again,” said Courtney. “I do not have a lot of experience at Watkins Glen, but I do really like the track, so let’s hope it likes me!”

Jon Miller and Lance Bergstein, longtime friends and co-drivers, bring endurance experience and triumphs to tackle the Super Trofeo field in the No. 18 Lamborghini.

“I’m looking forward to joining NTE for the Watkins Glen Lamborghini Super Trofeo race with Lance at his home track,” said Miller. “We’ll each be getting our first laps in the car during the race weekend, so we have a steep learning curve with the new car.”

New York resident Bergstein brings ten years of racing experience in VLN, 24H series, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, and most recently in IMSA, the Rolex 24 At Daytona with Crucial Motorsports.

“I’m excited to join NTE Sport at my home track, and my favorite track in the world,” Bergstein. “The Super Trofeo is a raw and exhilarating car to drive, and I think the combination of that with Watkins Glen will make for a fun event. This is a great way to begin the relationship with NTE as we explore options for next season.”

The No. 42 Lamborghini brings WeatherTech teammates Don Yount and Jaden Conwright together again making for a weekend full of competition for the duo.

“I’m looking forward to time back at Watkins Glen with a new challenge,” said Yount. “I’ve seen the Super Trofeo cars race for years and I’m looking forward to the races, as good racing always comes from the series. Having a fast co-driver and good team should be good fun.”

Conwright, the recipient of the first IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, made his sports car racing debut with NTE in 2021 at Watkins Glen with a big splash. The pair have strong rapport and look forward to utilizing that in Super Trofeo.

“I’m happy to be joining Don in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo race this weekend,” said Conwright. “It was an unexpected surprise but I’m looking forward to having extra seat time to prepare for the Six Hour. I’ve only done a few laps in the Trofeo car to help the team shake them down, so I’m looking forward to being able to wheel one in full anger around Watkins Glen.”

Rounding out the foursome, Fred Roberts debuts in Super Trofeo behind the wheel of the No. 89 Lamborghini. Roberts joins NTE with a background including Pirelli World Challenge, Michelin Pilot Challenge, and GT4 America.

The Super Trofeo series will consist of two practice sessions and two qualifying sessions culminating in two 50-minute races. While piloting the legendary 3.45-mile course for victory, each car will perform a mandatory pitstop. Both races will air live on www.imsa.com/tv, with coverage from IMSA Radio.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

As previously announced, Don Yount and Jaden Conwright are together again in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class, and joined by returning Marco Holzer in the No. 42 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, racing in the Sahlen’s Six Hours. The NTE/SSR effort is looking to apply the strong GTD driver lineup to secure their best finish yet this season. The Six Hours of the Glen live stream will be available on Sunday starting at 10:40am Eastern with flag-to-flag coverage on Peacock.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Eastern

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

10:45 AM to 11:30 AM – Lamborghini Super Trofeo Practice 1

2:30 PM to 3:15 PM – Lamborghini Super Trofeo Practice 2

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

9:30 AM to 9:45 AM – Lamborghini Super Trofeo Qualifying 1

9:50 AM to 10:05 AM – Lamborghini Super Trofeo Qualifying 2

2:25 PM to 3:15 PM – Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

4:30 PM to 6:00 PM – WeatherTech Championship Practice 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

8:00 AM to 9:45 AM – WeatherTech Championship Practice 2

12:10 PM to 1:00 PM – Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

1:20 PM to 1:35 PM – WeatherTech Championship Qualifying

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

8:00 AM to 8:20 AM – WeatherTech Championship Warm Up

10:40 AM to 4:40 PM – Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

