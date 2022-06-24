Aidan Fassnacht Has Full Focus on No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 Cup This Weekend at Watkins Glen

The 19-year-old Boston College Student Hoping Summer Break Brings More Improvement to Already Strong Finishing Positions

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 23, 2022) – Aidan Fassnacht opened his rookie season in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pulling double duty as a race car driver in addition to his responsibilities as a college freshman. Now on college break, the 19-year-old is hopeful that singular focus on his No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 will come with renewed results.

Fassnacht and the Mazda MX-5 Cup field will race twice at Watkins Glen this week, with Round Seven of the 16-race season set for 12:20 p.m. ET on Friday, June 24, and Round Eight at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 25. Both races will be streamed live on both IMSA.com and RACER.com.

“My confidence has never been higher coming out of Mid-Ohio, so I’m thinking we can put together a really strong weekend if we capitalize,” Fassnacht said. “I was being pulled in two directions, and my teachers were super helpful trying to make that a little bit easier on me, but not having to deal with school work, not stressing about it on the race weekends, and being able to prepare for every race has to help. It’s things like having my sim back. I didn’t have it at school because there just wasn’t room for it in my traditional dorm. I expect to turn it up just a little bit this summer.”

Though Fassnacht has made just one appearance at Watkins Glen in his short racing career, that’s still more previous experience combined entering the weekend at Daytona, St. Petersburg or Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Watkins Glen International is a track that I really love,” Fassnacht said. “I’ve been there once in a Spec MX-5 and I was quick. It’s high-risk, high-reward. The walls are super close to the track and there are super fast, high-commitment corners which is really my speed. It’s super flowing. I love that place, it’s going to be a super fun time.”

Fassnacht has yet another advantage during the hot summer races thanks to his partnership with Sword Performance, The Leader In Healthy Hydration, and its newest product line, SHIELD Zero. SHIELD Zero is a revolutionary all-natural zero sugar, zero artificial sweetener electrolyte hydration drink, that tastes light and refreshing without the junk. Packed with the same balanced electrolyte profile and natural ingredients found in SHIELD, the real fruit flavors of SHIELD Zero satisfy and help prevent hydration all day long without creating digestive issues. Fans of the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 can get a 20 percent discount on Shield Zero, and all Sword Performance products, through www.DrinkSword.com by using the code RACE20 at checkout.

The Watkins Glen weekend got underway with a pair of practice sessions on Thursday. Qualifying is at 8 a.m. on Friday in advance of the 12:20 p.m. race, with the weekend complete following the 10 a.m. race on Saturday, June 25.

About Sword Performance: Sword Performance, Inc. is an American manufacturer of performance hydration beverages, built around a system of proprietary electrolyte replacement products and heat stress subject expertise. Sword Performance Inc. was founded with a purpose: to provide great-tasting, effective hydration to hard-working men and women everywhere. From stadium lights to job sites, Sword Performance hydration products are designed to work with the body to battle dehydration and fatigue. More information can be found at www.DrinkSword.com.

About Aidan Fassnacht: A second-generation professional racecar driver, 19-year-old Aidan Fassnacht is conducting the 2022 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup for McCumbee McAleer Racing (MMR) in the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 Cup. Fassnacht, a student at Boston College, raced a Spec Miata in Regional and National Sports Car Club of America events for two seasons before taking on the Spec MX-5 Challenge in 2021, earning a slot in the prestigious Mazda Shootout before signing with MMR for his 2022 rookie campaign.