CATHCART WITH A CAREER BEST IN NEWFOUNDLAND

(June 26, 2022) Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Racing team are ecstatic following the Pro-Line 225 presented by QwickWick at Eastbound International Speedway located in Avondale, Newfoundland. Cathcart drove hard and wheeled the #71 Dodge into a 12th place finish, this being a career best!

Round 4 being one of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series most highly anticipated races did not go by without plenty of action on and off track! Saturday’s race start was postponed to Sunday due to rain showers, bringing an even more eager crowd to the speedway the next morning.

Cathcart and team stuck with their normal plan of staying consistent and getting to the end of the race. The #71 Cathcart Racing driver started in 19th and began to move forward in the first half with motivation from his team. The crew made some adjustments to improve during the scheduled pit stop and Bryan maintained consistent pace throughout getting him back on the lead lap. This earned him the free pass in a late caution during the second half of the race. Cathcart continued to push right to the end, claiming a 12th place finish.

The east coast sure brought out the best in Bryan Cathcart and the #71 team and they are ready to keep the excitement and momentum going at the Toronto Indy in a few weeks. Cathcart’s east coast run is one for the books!

Bryan Cathcart Quotes:

“The car felt pretty good all day, the team was keeping me pumped up during a warm day”.

“I got a lot of encouragement from the team and that helped. They really worked with me to help get the most out of the car and worked hard to give me a good car”.

“It was nice to be part of this event in front of an enthusiastic and appreciative crowd. Great job by the whole team once again, happy to get a good result, we’ll be ready to go again in a few weeks at Toronto”.

Next Up:

Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Dodge team hit the streets of Toronto at Exhibition Place on Friday July 15th as part of the Toronto IndyCar weekend.

TV & Live Streaming:

The race from Eastbound International Speedway will air on TSN and on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.