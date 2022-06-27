JACKSON JUST SHY OF TOP TEN AT EASTBOUND

(June 27, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 Dodge racing team had an action-packed weekend in round four of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Eastbound International Speedway located in Avondale, Newfoundland. Jackson wheeled the Dooley’s Trucking and O’Neil Electric Supply Dodge to an 11th place finish.

The highly anticipated Pro-Line 225 presented by QwickWick lived up to all expectations and was an amazing weekend for race fans on the east coast! Saturday’s green flag was postponed to Sunday due to rain showers, but that did not dampen the atmosphere.

Jackson and team stated that the car felt good from the beginning of practice, and they made some changes to improve performance. The #84 Dodge team thought they may have qualified better but knew that the Dooley’s Trucking/O’Neil Electric Supply machine would race well. Jackson made some gains in the first half of the race and closed in on the top ten just in time for the scheduled stop halfway through. After some further handling adjustments, fuel, and tires, Jackson continued to run in the top 10 through the late stages but ultimately finished just outside in 11th.

Overall, it was an excellent weekend with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series with warm temps and sunshine on race day, an enthusiastic crowd, and lots of action. Jackson’s east coast debut is for sure one to remember!

Larry Jackson Quote:

“First off, all, big thanks to Dooley’s Trucking for partnering with us for this weekend, was great to have them on the #84 car all weekend. The car was pretty good, we ran pretty strong, and I thought we were going to get another top ten but just missed. We’re missing just a little something for that next step in performance. We’ll get a closer look at some things when we get the car back in the shop. But what a terrific first-time event, really exciting to be part of it, our whole crew has had such a great time in Newfoundland we can’t thank everybody enough”.

TV & Live Streaming:

The Eastbound International Speedway race will be broadcast on TSN and on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

