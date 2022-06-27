Chevrolet teams capture victories at Norwalk

CHEVROLET RACING IN NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

SUMMIT MOTORSPORTS PARK IN NORWALK, OHIO

JUNE 26, 2022

• Robert Hight grabs Funny Car points lead with fourth victory of 2022

• Erica Enders extends Pro Stock points lead with fifth win of the season

NORWALK, Ohio (June 26, 2022) — Chevrolet drivers Robert Hight and Erica Enders helped their championship aspirations with victories in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Hight, driving the the AAA of Ohio Chevrolet Camaro SS, takes over the Funny Car points lead with his fourth victory of the season, while Enders extends her Pro Stock lead to 105 points with her series-leading fifth win of the year.

“I think its awesome and I am so proud of this team,” said Hight after the win. “They have worked so hard. It shows we are legit here and here to win. But, you know what, we have two weeks to get ready for Denver and go out there and try to sweep the swing. And that is exactly what this Auto Club team is going to try to do.”

Hight defeated Bob Tasca in the finals while his teammate John Force fell in the second round after dropping a cylinder. Force, the No. 2 qualifier in the PEAK/BlueDEF Platinum Camaro SS, extended his NHRA record with his 4,000th career elimination round win.

In Pro Stock, Enders met Elite Motorsports teammate Aaron Stanfield in the finals for the fourth time this season. She has won three of those meetings. “I go back to the old days and remember how long this journey has been,” said Enders, driver of the Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS. “This is my 18th year in Pro Stock. I’m sure some of the viewers are sick of seeing this Melling Performance Chevy Camaro in the winner’s circle, but we went seven years winless.”

In Top Fuel, Brittany Force made it to the semis in the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster before falling to Josh Hart in a tight drag race and surrenders the point lead. John Force Racing teammate Austin Prock fell in the second round after losing a cylinders.

The Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown final was a classic face-off between David Barton in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro and Bill Skillman. Barton came up a blink short at the final and heads into the next round second in the standings. The battle for the Factory Stock Showdown world championship will continue Labor Day weekend at the U.S. Nationals.

Chevrolet teams will prepare for the annual Western Swing – three consecutive weekends of racing – starting July 15-17 at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado. Brittany Force was the No. 1 qualifier in Top Fuel in the 2021 event. Pro Stock did not compete at Bandimere Speedway last year. FOX will telecast eliminations at 4 p.m. ET July 17.

CHEVROLET FROM THE COCKPIT

﻿TOP FUEL:

BRITTANY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONSTER ENERGY/FLAV-R-PAC CHEVROLET DRAGSTER: ““Overall, our Monster Energy team had a good weekend at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. We earned our third No.1 qualifier of the season, set both ends of the track record with a 3.666 at 333 mph run, and made a semi-final round appearance on raceday,” Force said. “We have a couple weeks off to reset and get ready for the Western Swing. We kick it off starting in Denver and then head to Sonoma and Seattle. We plan to keep the rhythm we’ve held all year and get back in another winners circle.”

AUSTIN PROCK, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONTANA BRANDS/ROCKY MOUNTAIN TWIST CHEVROLET DRAGSTER: “We made good progress today on our Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist car and I messed it up. I was .063 on the tree and got picked off,” Prock said. “Definitely pissed for my guys. They’re doing a great job and we just can’t seem to get it done. I’ll go to work to try and improve to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Looking forward to the Western Swing here in a few weeks

FUNNY CAR:

JOHN FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, PEAK/BLUEDEF PLATINUM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS: “Not a bad weekend for this PEAK Chevrolet team. We picked up quite a few qualifying points and we were strong through qualifying, even today, race day, we looked good,” Force said. “We dropped a cylinder out there, not sure why, but we’ll get it figured out and move onto the Western Swing. Good weekend for Robert and AAA over there getting the win and Brittany with Monster and Flav-R-Pac going No. 1. The Prock kid, they are pulling it together, he’s hard on himself so he’ll work at it and that Montana Brand team will be good.”

ROBERT HIGHT, JOHN FORCE RACING, AAA OF OHIO CHEVROLET CAMARO SS: “I think its awesome and I am so proud of this team. They have worked so hard. AAA and everybody behind us, Chevrolet, Cornwell Tools was here with us. AAA of Ohio this weekend was a big deal. They love coming out here to the races, and there were some new faces. It shows we are legit here and here to win. But you know what, we have two weeks to get ready for Denver and go out there and try to sweep the swing. And that is exactly what this Auto Club team is going to try to do.

“This is big. I’ve never won here. We come here almost every year and race in Night Under Fire, a huge match race where the Badder’s pack in all the fans. I’ve won that thing a lot, but I could never get it done here for the National event. I think this is awesome being able to cross this one off and get the points lead, it’s big. I am so proud of this AAA team. They have worked so hard. AAA Ohio and everybody behind us, Chevrolet, Cornwell Tools was here with us. I’ve had so much fun this weekend and we’ve had a great time, and I’m not ready for it to end.”

PRO STOCK:

ERICA ENDERS, ELITE MOTORSPORTS, MELLING PERFORMANCE CHEVROLET CAMARO: “I go back to the old days and remember how long this journey has been. This is my 18th year in Pro Stock. I’m sure some of the viewers are sick of seeing this Melling Performances Chevy Camaro in the Winner’s Circle, but we went seven years winless. I drove for multiple teams and struggled to find money. But I finally found a home here and these Elite Motorsports guys believe in me – more than I do sometimes. I don’t have to question where they stand and I’ll tell you what as a driver it clears my mind and makes me question nothing. I could not be more proud of these guys. And thanks again to Melling Performance. We are going to Jackson, Michigan, tomorrow to see the Melling family and all their great employees, and we get to take them some badass hardware to show them I am just so proud.”

