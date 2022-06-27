Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Late Race Incident Dampers Keselowski’s Finish in Nashville

By Official Release
0

Delay-Filled Day at Nashville Superspeedway Ends with Late Race Chaos

LEBANON, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – The No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford saw its share of ups and downs during a lengthy Sunday afternoon and evening at Nashville Superspeedway.

Keselowski found himself starting in the 27th position for the 400-mile event. At the drop of the green, the No. 6 gained seven positions before the first of two red flags for weather.

A pit stop would put him back in 28th before the race would get back underway, as the King’s Hawaiian Ford would dodge a couple near-miss incidents on track to round out stage one in 20th.

Starting inside the top-20 for stage two, Matt McCall and Brad Keselowski would use some strategy to put the No. 6 in 13th, just before another red flag for weather would occur just shy of halfway. After a lengthy red flag, the skies cleared for the final time, rounding out a combined three hours in delays.

Brad would restart 13th, falling back just slightly to 16th to round out stage two. Stage three would see a long run and a cycle of green flag pit stops, only to be interrupted by a caution on track. Playing into the No. 6 team’s favor, Brad restarted 12th, and maintained within a few positions until the caution flew with nine laps to go.

On the final restart of the night, 4-wide racing and contact sent Keselowski into the outside wall with just four laps left. The field took the checkered flag, while Keselowski limped around for a 29th-place finish.

Next up on the schedule is Road America, as Sunday’s action is set for 3 p.m. ET on USA. Race coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleBuescher Finishes 30th after Late Mishap in Nashville
Next articleTPC Racing Scores Pair of Podiums in Lamborghini Super Trofeo At Watkins Glen

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category