McDowell and Love’s Travel Stops Team Set Expectations at Road America

Eager to Duplicate Road Course Success

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 28, 2022) – Michael McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops team have proved they are a winning threat at road course events. McDowell finished 13th at the event at the Circuit of the Americas and came back to qualify fourth and finish third at the most recent road course race at the Sonoma Raceway.

They have now raised the bar to getting to Victory Lane this weekend in Road America.

“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t know what to expect with this new car,” said McDowell. “At COTA, when we went into practice and qualifying, I was disappointed. We had missed it. But we can back in the race and learned a ton and finished OK. It gave us that base that really propelled us at Sonoma where we had an awesome weekend. We know the next two months are important and an opportunity to capitalize on these road courses. We do have an expectation to compete for wins, especially at a place like Road America.”

McDowell, coming off a thirteenth place finish in Nashville, is ready to return to a track where he has won before in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With only six races left in the regular season, the team knows the time to capitalize is now.

“I don’t think we can pinpoint any specific race where we can for sure say that it is our race to win or lose, but we all know the time to make it happen is now,” commented McDowell. “We expect to run well and be in contention at all the remaining races. But based on history and performance, and my personal history, this weekend is our weekend to show off again.”

McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang will race at Road America this Sunday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.