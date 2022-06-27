Petty GMS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 29th

FINISH: 31st

POINTS: 26th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Not the result we wanted or deserved in Nashville. Our Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was one of the best cars we’ve had this season with both speed and handling. During that opening run, we were able to climb our way towards the front. Unfortunately, the 14 (Chase Briscoe) got into me and spun us both around early. There was nothing else I could have done as a driver in that situation, even after watching the replay. Based on the hit, I thought we were done for the day. My Petty GMS team kept working on it and we tried to make the most of an unfortunate situation. The car has enough damage that we need to replace the front clip, yet we were still able to finish the race. I feel like we could have been competing for a top-10 finish if things played out differently. We will shift our attention to Road America, one of my favorite road courses, and move on.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 23rd

FINISH: 11th

POINTS: 16th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We definitely had our ups and downs today, but nice to rebound and get an 11th-place finish. We fought the handling of our FOCUSfactor Chevy early in the race and I felt like we were making the right adjustments to have a good day before the rain delay. Once we restarted, after 10-15 laps, the handling would go away and it was just hard to drive. We’ll keep learning and working to get better. Overall, a good finish that we’ll take with us in to next week at Road America.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.