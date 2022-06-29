Travel Through Europe with an Electric Car

Can you travel around Europe with an electric car? Of course! Whether taking a family holiday or spending the break with your friends, traveling in your electric car will be your new go-to.

Driving an electric car abroad is much like using a conventional vehicle. You’ll still need a license and car insurance that’s up to date before getting on the road. You’ll need to plan the routes you’ll take and see if there are exciting places to stop. However, there’re some unique reasons why you may want to consider an electric option for your next trip around Europe.

Why Travel by Electric Car instead of a Conventional Vehicle?

Driving an electric vehicle has plenty of benefits:

– Eco-friendly;

– Lower fuel costs;

– Easier to learn and use;

– Lower upkeep costs.

Out of all the pros we’ve listed, the electric car’s low fuel costs are its main selling point. In most parts of Europe, the cost of charging your vehicle per kilometer is lower than the cost of petrol you would use for the same distance.

Many newer models keep the customer in mind and are easy to use. The car industry has also undergone significant updates, making electric cars more efficient while keeping fuel, maintenance, and overall costs low.

Are There Concerns to Keep in Mind?

Like most electronics you may own, you’ll need to pay attention to how quickly it takes to charge the battery.

– Electric cars have a relatively long charge time.

– More planning is necessary.

– Initial costs are higher.

An electric car will take much longer to reach full battery than your phone, and you can’t plug the charger into a regular socket. You’ll need to spend more time looking up charging stations and planning your stops.

Since electric vehicles are newer to the market, they’re still a little more expensive to buy than conventional cars. However, over time, lower running costs may compensate for the initial outlay.

Where Can I get an Electric Car?

You don’t need to travel to a particular dealer to get an electric vehicle. Most local car dealerships have a variety of EVs. If you’re worried about initial costs, looking into car finance options may be a good option. This is an easy way to get the best car within your price range. You can even use an online HP & PCP finance calculator to look into how much you want to borrow and how long payments will go on.

Now that you have an electric car, is there anything else to keep in mind?

Tip 1. Look up charging stations

Like the UK, there’s a growing network of charging stations popping up across Europe. No matter where you’re driving to, there’ll be charging station options along the way – you need to look them up and plan to stop there before you need a full charge. That also means you will need to plan your routes early. It’s a good thing we live in a technological age and can quickly look up charging stations (provided there’s internet available).

Some of the better apps include:

– Going Electric;

– LEMnet;

– Charge Map;

– Plugshare;

– EV Charging map;

– Fastned;

– MOOVILITY;

– CHAdeMO-map;

– and the classic Google Maps.

Tip 2: Look up the charging systems

If you’re driving within the same country, you can use the same charge card and cable each time you charge. If you’re going through a few countries, you’ll need to apply for a new charge card for each place – this may take a few days to process, so plan ahead.

Tip 3. Look up local rules

Much like Tip 2, get familiar with local driving, charging, and parking rules. For example, if you’re driving from the UK to France, you need to know they drive on the right side of the road once you leave the Eurotunnel.

Other than that, you may come across restaurants or lodgings that offer free charging while you stay there – this too can continue to keep your trip cost low.

Tip 4. Get familiar with your car

Before beginning your adventure, look up your car’s driving range. Most electric vehicles fall within the 250-300 kilometers range, provided you’re not speeding the entire time. If you want to limit charging stops, you can plan to drive slower and keep to under 90 km/hr.

Tip 5. Look up the weather

Whether you’re driving a conventional car or an electric option, this is an excellent tip to ensure you and your passengers are as safe as possible on the road. However, much like conventional cars, your car may burn more fuel if the weather goes too far in one direction (very hot or cold).

Tip 6. Be flexible

You’re most likely traveling through Europe because you’re on holiday. Enjoy the trip, not just the destination (provided you don’t need to be at the destination by a particular time).

If charging is taking a while, relax! You can read a book or explore your surroundings – when is the next time you’ll get to stop by the area? Drivers of conventional cars are highly encouraged to take regular stops as well, and they’re not missing out by taking a short break.

Traveling through a different country can come with its challenges but planning a trip with an electric car doesn’t need to be complicated.