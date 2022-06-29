Search
Weekend schedule for Road America

By Angela Campbell
The green flag start of the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America on July 04, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Road America for the Fourth of July weekend as the Camping World Truck Series takes a week off.

After Chase Elliott’s win at Nashville, he now has a 30-point advantage in the driver standings over Ross Chastain. He also returns to the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course, as the defending race winner.

There have been 12 Xfinity Series races at Road America and 12 different winners. Cup Series driver, Kyle Busch, is the defending race winner but will not participate in this weekend’s race. There are only three past Xfinity Series Road America winners who are entered in the event this weekend – AJ Allmendinger (2013), Jeremy Clements (2017) and Justin Allgaier (2018).

There are, however, six Cup Series drivers who will compete in both the Cup and Xfinity Series races. The list includes AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Josh Bilicki, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 1

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Groups A & B/Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) USA

Saturday, July 2

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A &B) No TV
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Groups A & B/Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) USA/MRN
2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Henry 180 race
Distance: 182.16 miles (45 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 10, Stage 2 ends on Lap 20, Final Stage ends on Lap 45
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 3

3 p.m.: Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 race
Distance: 250.98 miles (62 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 15, Stage 2 ends on Lap 30, Final Stage ends on Lap 62
USA/MRN/SiriusXM



A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
