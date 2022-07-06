Atlanta NASCAR weekend full of entertainment fans don’t want to miss

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 6, 2022) – This weekend NASCAR returns to the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time this season for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and the Alsco Uniforms 250.

Between those two races there’s 650 miles of NASCAR action on tap, but race weekend in Atlanta is full of entertainment even when the cars aren’t on the track. Here’s a few fun activities fans won’t want to miss while at AMS this weekend!

Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Fr8Auctions have teamed up to bring a medley of music to the summer NASCAR weekend with the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.

The music festival runs in conjunction with the race weekend, featuring musical performances that kick off Friday night and continue throughout the weekend. From the Fan Zone to the campgrounds to the frontstretch stage, fans will enjoy a performances spanning a variety of genres including pre-race concerts by Candlebox on Saturday and Flo Rida on Sunday.

Pit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart

Fans fuel the great times and unforgettable memories at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is why the speedway kicks off the summer weekend with the Pit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart.

The speedway and its partners will treat campers staying at the track to free burgers, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola beverages at The Gathering Place in the Legends campground. Special guests like NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola and “America’s Crew Chief” Larry McReynolds will even stop by, and some lucky fans will go home with cool prizes. To cap it all off, Garrett Collins Project will perform the first musical act of the weekend.

Laps for Charity Presented by Fr8Auctions.com

Before any of NASCAR’s stars hit the track, fans can take their own vehicles onto Atlanta’s 28-degree banked turns and make the first laps of the race weekend under the lights.

With a donation to Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta, participants will be able to drive three laps around the 1.54-mile speedway behind the Atlanta Motor Speedway pace car. Fans can register to participate online at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/atlanta/.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s free Fan Zone

Before heading through the gates there’s a ton to see and do in the free Fan Zone from cool partner displays, to fun and games in the Kids Zone, to free activities like axe throwing and more.

Plus the Quaker State Fan Stage is home to driver appearances throughout the weekend as well as musical performances by Mark Wills and the Leah Belle Faser Band.

Peach Pit Presented by Dixie Vodka

When the racing ends the party is just getting started in the Peach Pit Presented by Dixie Vodka on Saturday night.

This party in the infield is packed with entertainment like mechanical bulls, corn hole, laser lights, and fireworks to cap off the night. Best of all, Georgia’s own Blackberry Smoke will perform a concert on the Peach Pit stage.

Family Movie Night at Bruton Smith Park

Fans looking for a more family-friendly activity on Saturday night after the Alsco Uniforms 250 can enjoy the free movie night in Bruton Smith Park near the Family Campgrounds.

Families in attendance will enjoy the film Cars and free snacks provided by Cheez It Puff’d when the movie starts at 8:45 p.m.

These are just the highlights of a weekend packed full of entertainment at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tickets and camping accommodations for this weekend’s racing and entertainment are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend:

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing and entertainment during the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8-10.

The event features 650 miles of NASCAR thrills and musical performances throughout the weekend, including concerts by Flo Rida, Candlebox, Blackberry Smoke, and more.

More information on the July 8-10 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and ticket availability can be found online at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

