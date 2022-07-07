New Events and Fan-Favorites Will Support New England Children in Need During NASCAR Weekend at NHMS

Proceeds from Cornhole Tournament Presented by NBT Bank, Laps for Charity, Sign the Track Wall Banner, 50/50 Raffle Presented by PPG, Track Walk Presented by PPG, Wicked Good Live Auction and Hot Laps will benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

LOUDON, N.H. – NASCAR weekend at “The Magic Mile” is all about fast cars and passionate fans, but it’s also about New England race fans coming together to support kids in need throughout the region. The New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCCNH), the official charity of New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), has lots of fun ways for fans to make race weekend memories while also making a difference, including traditional events and new ones.

“Last year’s fundraising was a lot of fun and so successful. I’m thrilled to not only bring those events back, but add a couple new events this year,” said Danielle Cyr, director of the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and marketing for New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “New England race fans are truly the best, and they always step up to the plate when it comes to helping local kids in need.”

Cornhole Tournament Presented by NBT Bank | Thursday, July 14

The inaugural NASCAR weekend Cornhole Tournament Presented by NBT Bank is a new fundraising event that will be a four-game round robin leading in to a playoff bracket. The first-place team will win two suite seats for Sunday’s Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place teams. Check-in and practice will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14 in the Fan Zone, and the tournament will start promptly at 3 p.m. Advance registration ($60 per two-person team) is required at SpeedwayCharities.org.

Laps for Charity | Thursday, July 14

Anyone who’s ever dreamed of being a race car driver can make it come true on Thursday, July 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. Laps for Charity offers anyone with a need for speed the opportunity to drive his or her own vehicle or ride in the official NHMS pace car on “The Magic Mile.”

Fans can purchase three paced group laps in a personal vehicle or a ride in the NHMS pace car plus a photo in victory lane for $40. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, three-lap VIP sessions as the only vehicle trailing the pace car on the 1.058-mile oval along with a photo in victory lane are available for $100. Limited spots are available and advance registration is required at SpeedwayCharities.org.

Sign the Track Wall Banner | Friday, July 15 – Saturday, July 16

Race fans can make their mark on the NCS race at NHMS. For just $5, fans can Sign the Track Wall Banner at the NHMS display in the Fan Zone, Friday and Saturday, July 15-16. The banner will be placed on the racetrack wall Sunday morning for the Ambetter 301.

50/50 Raffle Presented by PPG | Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17

Fans can win big with the second annual NASCAR weekend 50/50 Raffle Presented by PPG. Tickets will be sold at The Flat Track during Friday Night Dirt Duels Presented by New England Racing Fuel Friday, July 15, at the NHMS display in the Fan Zone and at a tent in the gap between the Concord and Main Grandstands all day Saturday, July 16 and through the end of stage two of Sunday’s Ambetter 301 NCS race. Ticket sellers will be roaming around the property as well. The winner of half of the jackpot will be announced during stage three of Sunday’s Ambetter 301. The other half goes directly to SCCNH. Last year’s winner took home over $40,000!

Track Walk Presented by PPG | Saturday, July 16

A fan-favorite returns to NASCAR weekend with Saturday’s walk around “The Magic Mile” July 16 from 8-9 a.m. NCS driver Austin Cindric will join the fans for a lap around the 1.058-mile oval during Track Walk Presented by PPG. Advance registration is required at SpeedwayCharities.org for $25 per person. Children 16 and under are free with a paid adult.

Wicked Good Live Auction | Sunday, July 17

Fans can bid on a variety of unique NASCAR memorabilia items from many of their favorite drivers during the Wicked Good Live Auction from 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17 on the Embrace Home Loans Entertainment Stage located just outside the infield tunnel. There will also be items from New England sports teams, local businesses and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. NCS driver Aric Almirola will also join the fun at 10:15 a.m. to auction off one of his firesuits.

Hot Laps | Sunday, July 17

Fans can experience the speed and excitement of “The Magic Mile” from the official Toyota Camry TRD pace car during the inaugural Hot Laps event from 9:30-10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. For just $200, a fan and two of their friends can strap in as a professional driver takes them for a two-lap ride around the 1.058-mile oval where they’ll feel the speed and g-forces that the race car drivers feel just hours before the Ambetter 301. Spots are extremely limited, and advanced registration is required at SpeedwayCharities.org.

Funds raised from these events will be added to those raised throughout the year and then distributed this December in the form of grants to local nonprofits that support children in need. For more information, please contact New Hampshire Chapter Director Danielle Cyr at DCyr@NHMS.com.

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Tickets for Friday Night Dirt Duels Presented by New England Racing Fuel are just $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $45 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Ambetter 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

