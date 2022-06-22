GMS Racing ARCA Elko Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Martech Services Co. GMS Racing Chevrolet

Elko Stats

﻿- Daniel has one start at Elko Speedway (2021), starting fifth and finishing seventh.

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 7

Top 5’s: 3

Top 10’s: 5

Poles: 1

Avg Finish: 7.9

Notes:

Daniel Dye returns to the Elko Speedway bullring for the Menards 250 on Saturday, June 25.

Dye’s first start at Elko in 2021 was also his first career ARCA Menards Series start, where he finished seventh.

DD currently sits third in ARCA Menards Series points, eleven behind the leader, after seven of twenty events.

The 250-lap race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed through FloRacing at 9:30 PM ET.

Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel’s Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

“Elko was a different experience for me last year and I kind of felt like we were a little behind all day. Now that I’ve seen the place and had some laps, I’m sure we’ll be able to get the car handling more how we need it for the race and will put our GMS Chevrolet in contention again.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

