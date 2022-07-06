What Are the Earning Capacities of the White Label Project?

Two main qualities entrepreneurs chase in business are handling simplicity and high profitability. They imply that a project is self-sufficient and requires minimum influence after an initial configuration to bring stable money.

The iGaming industry has a perfect scenario for such an operation. Besides, it is extremely cheap to establish due to professional assistance from service suppliers. White Label casino integration is an innovative method of business elaboration, suitable for experienced and novice entrepreneurs.

Specialists at 2WinPower want to introduce to you the profitability potential of the concept and explain how to obtain it beneficially.

What is a White Label Scheme and How to Set It Up?

Like in other spheres, this type of business configuration is based on being in a close partnership with a parent company. Upon concluding an agreement, an operator receives major elements for setting up a functional gaming platform.

What a parent company supplies on a White Label basis:

Official working permit. The iGambling industry heavily depends on the legality of its activities. In some countries, it is allowed to offer gaming services while in others — it is not. A parent company introduces a sublicence to an entrepreneur for an official operation on the dedicated territory. Entertainment software. The process of game integration is the most expensive during web casino creation. Under a White Label cooperation, a venturer gets a package of entertainment from a provider to satisfy the needs of the audience. Tech and legal support. In the majority of cases, the solution is ordered by novice participants of the sphere. They have limited experience and require regular consultancy from a parent company. By upkeeping a round-the-clock connection with a provider, the understanding of the sphere and its peculiarities results in profitable platform management.

These aspects are all delivered on an expert basis. However, an operator still has to dedicate substantial effort and time to configure certain elements on his side.

What an entrepreneur has to prepare on a White Label basis:

A suitable website. An operator designs a portal to have the delivered software properly integrated.

Casino branding. This rent-based type of collaboration implies offering gambling services as a new company on behalf of a service provider.

Platform advertising. All promotional activities should be organised by an operator according to marketing relevance and legality in the target region.

The joint efforts of an entrepreneur and a provider result in a functional gambling environment.

How Profitable a White Label Casino Can Be?

Before trying to understand potential earnings, it is necessary to clarify the price of the service. Upon resorting to a provider, the cost of a rent-based solution equals $15,000–25,000. This is a one-time price for the possibility to develop a White Label brand.

Apart from an initial payment, an entrepreneur will have to make monthly deductions in the form of around 60% of the revenue. This is the price for using gaming programs. All other earnings go to the venturer, and it is in his liability to decide how to use them.

The profitability of a White Label iGambling platform depends on:

The scale of an advertising campaign. The more promotional methods are used, the bigger the audience will be involved in the participation process. As a result, the number of deposits will be increased. The relevance of entertainment and design. The best casino brands have different versions of portals with unique games. This is made to satisfy individual audiences. A new operator has to refine available resources for a particular region. Frequency of updates. The majority of gamblers do not like engaging in the same activity all the time. Changes and improvements are necessary to retain solvent clients. This preserves the income rate and shows the progress.

The profitability of a White Label project depends fully on the operator’s efforts. The more resources and time are dedicated, the better the result will be. The earnings can not be compared to an individual operation. However, with enough attention, a rent-based portal can bring its owner substantial money in around a year to become a separate brand without depending on anyone.

Where to Find a Lucrative White Label Casino Supplier?

The earning capacity of such a gambling operation also depends heavily on the parent firm. If it is a renowned casino brand with years of experience on the market, an administrator is most likely going to succeed with such a guide. Consequently, poor industry participation and suspicious activities will only bring failures and waste of resources.

One of the renowned market representatives with astounding popularity is 2WinPower. The gambling aggregator has been operating on the market for over 20 years offering White Label possibilities for entrepreneurs. Its other services have also been heavily ordered and used by operators internationally.

More information on cooperation with the firm can be obtained via: