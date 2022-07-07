AMS announces pre-race dignitaries for Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 7, 2022) – The stars of NASCAR will be joined by several dignitaries and special guests who will get fans ready for the action at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Sunday, July 10) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: Walmart Senior Market Manager James Hartson will kick off the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart with the most famous words in motorsports: “Drivers start your engines!”

Honorary Starter: Mexican-American singer-songwriter Cuco will wave the green flag at the start of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Singer, songwriter, and record producer Blanco Brown will pilot the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart pace car.

National Anthem Singer: Country music star Mark Wills will perform the national anthem during pre-race ceremonies for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

Flyover: During the national anthem on Sunday four F-15Cs of the 159th Fighter Squadron “Boxin’ Gators” from the Florida Air National Guard will fly over the speedway.

Pre-race concert: Performing a concert on the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart pre-race stage as part of the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com will be Grammy award nominated singer Flo Rida.

VIP Guests: Among the fans in attendance to enjoy NASCAR racing in Atlanta will be pro football hall of famer Michael Irvin and WWE superstars Nikki Bella, Biana Belair, and Montez Ford.

Atlanta’s upcoming NASCAR weekend is packed full of racing and entertainment. Fans will enjoy 650 miles of racing between the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, July 9, and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 10. Plus the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com brings a medley of musical acts to the track starting on Friday night and continuing through Sunday.

About the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend:

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing and entertainment during the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8-10.

The event features 650 miles of NASCAR thrills and musical performances throughout the weekend, including concerts by Flo Rida, Candlebox, Blackberry Smoke, and more.

