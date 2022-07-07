Justin Marks – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (67 Laps/151 Miles) | Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 9 | Lexington, Ohio | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Marks (Rocklin, Calif.)

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @JustinMarksTH

Marks on making his first NASCAR start since 2018 and returning to Mid-Ohio: “I’m glad I can help support Niece Motorsports and thrilled to be in the Worldwide Express colors. Their Silverados have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run welI. I know how fast Carson Hocevar was at the road course in Sonoma before he had to turn over the truck to Daniel [Suárez]. I expect he’ll be just as good on the road course at Mid-Ohio.”

Marks at Mid-Ohio: Marks makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Mid-Ohio Saturday and his first NASCAR national series start since September 2018. Saturday marks his 39th NCWTS start.

Marks won the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) event at Mid-Ohio on Aug. 13, 2016 after leading a race-high 43 laps. Additionally, Marks has 35 NXS starts and six NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts to his credit.

On the Truck: Marks will pilot the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.