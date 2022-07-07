NASCAR Hall of Fame Opens New Exclusive Exhibit: “Chevrolet: Winningest Brand in NASCAR Cup History”

On display July – December 2022, the brand-new Great Hall exhibit offers a firsthand look at eight Cup Series Chevrolet race cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (July 7, 2022) – Today the NASCAR Hall of Fame opened a new, limited-run exhibit, “Chevrolet: Winningest Brand in NASCAR Cup History.” The Great Hall exhibit celebrates NASCAR’s storied history and highlights Chevrolet’s record 814 race victories and 40 manufacturer championships as of the end of the 2021 season. The display will be available for guests to see and experience from July – December 2022.

“We are proud to partner with Chevrolet in highlighting their incredible history as NASCAR’s winningest manufacturer in Cup Series history by spotlighting the breadth of Chevrolet’s accomplishments,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “This new exhibit aligns perfectly with one aspect of our mission — to serve as the recognized home for honoring NASCAR’s evolving history, legends, celebrated heritage and family-oriented traditions. We are thankful to Chevrolet and so many of their team partners for enabling us to share this story with our guests in the months ahead.”

In recognition of Chevrolet being the Winningest Cup Series Brand in NASCAR, the new exhibit spotlights Chevrolet’s NASCAR success with eight historically significant Cup Series Chevrolet race cars from the 1950s through 2021, when Chevrolet captured its 800th checkered flag. Cars on display range from the Chevrolet 150, driven by Hall of Famer Herb Thomas, for the brand’s first major NASCAR premier series victory at the 1955 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Chase Elliott, for Chevrolet’s historic 800th premier series win in 2021 during NASCAR’s first visit to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. With six additional historic Chevrolet cars to view, winning drivers include the likes of Richard Petty (1978), Cale Yarborough (1984), Dale Earnhardt (1986), Jeff Gordon (2003), Jimmie Johnson (2010) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2013). In total, six of the legendary drivers connected to the exhibit’s cars were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“It’s exciting to have our history in the sport honored at the NASCAR Hall of Fame with this exhibit,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president, Chevrolet performance and motorsports. “We’re proud to showcase eight Chevrolet race cars from key moments that contributed to our success and tell stories of our drivers and team partners who helped us become the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup history.”

In addition to viewing the cars on display, guests will have the opportunity to learn about and re-live other Chevrolet milestone Cup victories since 1955, through engaging visual displays.

General admission tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame can be purchased online at nascarhall.com or via Ticketmaster by calling 877-231-2010. Admission is $27 for adults, $24 for seniors with ID, $20 for military with ID, $20 for youth 4-12 and free for members and children three and under. High-octane combo packages are also available. All prices include tax. Memberships start at $60.

For more details, visit nascarhall.com

About the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an interactive, entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The high-tech venue, designed to educate and entertain race fans and non-fans alike, includes artifacts, hands-on exhibits, a 278-person state-of-the-art theater, Hall of Honor, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Gear Shop. Opened on May 11, 2010, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. For more information, visit nascarhall.com.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.