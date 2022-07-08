Gragson Returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway with Kaulig Racing and Gold Fish Casino Slots

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Noah Gragson made his first start with Kaulig Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year

Gragson has an average finish of 26.2 in the 2022 NCS season across six starts

His best finish in the NCS came at Kansas Speedway earlier this season with Kaulig Racing

“This weekend I’m back on the race track, but we’ve got Golf Fish Casino Slots on the race car. It’s going to be looking good this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway! Make sure you download Gold Fish Casino Slots on your phone and get to spinning!” – Noah Gragson



