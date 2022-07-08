RCR Event Preview – Atlanta

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway … In 156 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick’s emotional victory in 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga., track under the RCR banner (1984-fall, 1986-fall, 1988-spring, 1989-fall, 1990-spring, 1995-fall, 1996-spring, 2000-spring). The Welcome, N.C., based team has 29 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes at Atlanta and has led a total of 3,000 laps at the 1.54-mile oval. Team owner Richard Childress recorded his best finish at Atlanta, a ninth-place effort, in the 1980 Atlanta Journal 500.

RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta … RCR has recorded three wins, two by Jeff Burton (2006 and 2007) and one by Kevin Harvick (2013) in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick scored a dominating victory, leading 132 of 195 laps (67.7 percent) and his average running position was 2.85. The organization has racked up 14 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes over a span of 54 starts.

Catch the Action … The ALSCO Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, July 9 beginning at 5 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action from Atlanta … The Atlanta 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, July 10 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway … In 11 NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Dillon’s best finish is sixth in March 2021. Dillon had a fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy at his most recent appearance to Atlanta Motor Speedway in March but was taken out of the race in an on-track incident at the end of Stage 1. He has earned top-10 finishes in each of his three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track and four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend?

“I’m anxious to get to Atlanta Motor Speedway. We had a fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy in March, but we didn’t get to finish the race so I feel like we have some redeeming to do there. We were going for the lead when we crashed, so I know our team is capable of running well at Atlanta. It’s going to be important to run well, and to try to win. Atlanta Motor Speedway has been a great track for us in the past, and I think it can be again. We have one race under our belts now with the new asphalt and running the NextGen cars, and I think everyone has learned a lot. There was some aggressive driving and blocking going on in March. It’ll be interesting to see how this race plays out.”

This Week’s Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick has four previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, highlighted by a sixth-place finish in the July 2021 event. In March, Reddick qualified fifth and led five laps before he was sidelined by an accident. Reddick is also scheduled to compete in the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Winner’s Club… Tyler Reddick enters Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway fresh off scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series win July 3 at Road America. The victory came in his 92nd career start and is his seventh top-10 finish in 2022. He became the fifth different driver to score their first-career win in NASCAR’s elite series this season and has now earned a NASCAR Playoffs spot for the second consecutive season.

About Alsco Uniforms … Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

How mentally draining was the race earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“We’re zipping around a mile-and-a-half at really high speeds, running upper 180s (miles per hour) for the entire lap. Not a lot of rest down the straightaways and the corners are so long and all the aggressive pack racing that we had really drains you mentally. I was surprised after that race by the physical toll that it had. Normally speedways like Daytona and Talladega are a mental drain but it seemed like Atlanta was both. It’s going to be hotter when we go back this weekend with our ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet so it’s going to be even more of that.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway is the first race that the Next Gen car will be competing at for the second time. It’s the first track that you will go back to for the second time. Talk about that.

“That was an interesting one in my opinion because it’s a speedway-type race like Daytona and Talladega. I thought we were pretty good when we were there in March. Unfortunately, we cut a tire that took us out of that race. It’s going to be interesting to see compared to the first time that we were there. It sounds like they made a number of improvements to the racetrack. It will be interesting to see how some of those details of the track have been changed.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Atlanta Motor Speedway … Sheldon Creed will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Earlier this season, Creed started 13th and finished ninth at the Georgia track, leading 15 laps. During his time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Creed made three starts at the track and scored a best finish of fifth in 2021. The No. 2 team didn’t see the results they wanted last weekend at Road America and are looking to bounce back with another strong finish at Atlanta. Currently, Creed is 17th in the driver standings.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Manufactured in America for 70 Years – We Never Left, and We’re Here to Stay … Whelen designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for Automotive and Mass Notification industries worldwide. Whelen products have been proudly designed and manufactured in America since 1952. With quality as the foundation, Whelen celebrates innovative engineering with every product made.

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

Are you looking forward to getting back to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend?

“I’m really excited to get back down to Atlanta this weekend. The repave and redesign of the track was brand new for everyone earlier this season and no one really knew what to expect. Since we had a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season already, we were able to take some notes and utilize them while preparing for this weekend. We finished ninth earlier this season and led 15 laps. Our speed was there and I think our Whelen Chevrolet is going to be fast again. We’ve brought fast racecars with us every weekend and we just need to capitalize on that. I’m confident that we can bounce back after a tough ending to last weekend’s race at Road America.”

This Week’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Atlanta … Austin Hill made his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season, where he started 14th and finished runner-up to Ty Gibbs, leading 27 laps. During his time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hill made six starts at Atlanta and had to back-to-back second-place finishes in 2020 and 2021. In total, he had one pole, two top fives, three top 10s, an average start of 13.2 and an average finish of 9.8. Last weekend, Hill scored another solid finish with a fourth-place finish at Road America, and he is currently eighth in the driver standings.

Hangout with Bennett in the FanZone on Saturday … This weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, fans have the opportunity to hangout with the Bennett Transportation and Logistics crew in the FanZone at their display. This is a home race for the McDonough, Georgia based company and Austin Hill is scheduled to make an appearance at the display for an autograph session on Saturday, July 9 from 1:45 – 2 p.m. ET. Their autographed Bennett truck will also be on display for fans to take pictures with.

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Are you looking forward to this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“I can’t wait to get back to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. With Atlanta being a hometown race for me, I really want to go out there and get the win. We were so close earlier this year and finished runner-up. I led 27 laps and my team brought me a really fast Chevrolet. I’ve done a lot of simulator time and we had some notes from the race in March that we’ve been able to go over and study. You’re pretty much wide open on this new track configuration so clean air is going to be important, along with running up front and staying out of trouble. I’m really looking forward to it. Bennett Transportation & Logistics is located about 15 miles away from the track and they’ll have a lot of guests there supporting me as well as my friends and family so I’m ready to put on a good show and win it.”