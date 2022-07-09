Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has competed in seven NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, recording his best finish of 15th in 2017. The 30-year-old has also participated in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races, earning three top-five (2015, 2016, 2021) and four top-10 results. In addition, Dillon has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the Georgia track, posting one pole, one win (2012) and a second-place finish (2015 for GMS Racing) respectively.

Earlier this season in the first race on the new surface, Dillon was collected in a mulit-car accident on lap 101 which relegated the No. 42 machine to a 36th-place finish.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

From the Drivers Seat: What do you expect from the second time on the new Atlanta Motor Speedway track?

“It’s going to be interesting to see if the track races the same way as it did earlier this season. The weather is going to be much different which could change how our cars react. Our No. 42 team had a frustrating result in the first race. We were just taking it easy after having to restart in the back after a pit road penalty, and then were collected in someone else’s mess. We had a really good car, so hopefully what we learned will transfer to this weekend. Track position is going to matter.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend teams return to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time this season. During the first stop at the track earlier this season, Erik Jones had a strong run, but was shuffled back on the last restart and settled for a 14th-place finish.

In total Jones has seven NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a career-best finish of seventh in 2019. Jones has two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a best finish of third in 2016 and a seventh-place finish in his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in 2015 where he led 37 of 130 laps.

Fan Q&A: Jones will be at the Bootleggers hospitality on Sunday, July 10, 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET. Bootleggers is located in the Earnhardt Grandstand and is open to anyone with a race ticket. Stop by to listen to the Q&A before settling in for 400 miles around Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Points Racing: With eight races left before the 2022 Cup Series playoffs start, Jones remains 18th in the point standings with one top-five, five top-10 and nine top-15 finishes.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: What are your thoughts about returning to the new Atlanta Motor Speedway surface?

“This time around at Atlanta will definitely be tougher. I think this time with the heat, I’m sure it’s not going to be cool in Atlanta in July, it will be a lot more of a handling race than when we were there in the spring. We had a good car in the spring, we just fell back on that last restart. It’s going to be way more of a handling race. I think we’re going to have to bring somewhat of a different car build, a different mentality going in. You are not going to be able to really run it as hard as you could last time, so I think it will be more racier for us. More lanes, more moving around, running up top I hope, so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out, but definitely more handling.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021.

