Howie DiSavino III Returns to Xfinity Series Competition at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H.: NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Howie DiSavino III has been waiting more than three months to seek redemption as he returns to competition with Alpha Prime Racing for Saturday afternoon’s Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In his Xfinity Series debut at the tough and demanding Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April, DiSavino III impressed the competition with a stout qualifying performance but was hindered during the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 by a mechanical failure.

Knowing he had the potential to contend for a top-10 finish with his Mooresville, N.C.-based team, he returns to the track aboard his No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro determined to finish what he started more than 90 days ago.

“I have been patiently waiting for my turn to get back behind the wheel,” offered DiSavino III.

﻿“When you don’t compete full-time and you are as hungry as I am to showcase my potential, those days that you wait sometimes feel like years.

“However, the time to get back on track with my Alpha Prime Racing team is almost here and we are ready to finish what we started at Martinsville.”

DiSavino III, 21, has never been to New Hampshire’s “Magic Mile” but he has spent the last couple of months doing what he can to make sure when he climbs aboard his race car for practice on Friday afternoon, he’ll quickly fall in line with the rest of the field.

“Nothing beats actual seat time but taking the time to really improve your craft on iRacing has been important for me and my career,” he said. “I have spent a lot of time on iRacing, spent time watching old races, talking to other drivers, and even looking at photos of the track.

“I don’t want to do anything that is going to put us behind this weekend, so it’s super important to use the short practice to our benefit. If we have a good baseline from practice that should propel us forward for qualifying and the rest of the weekend.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to get back to the track and prove myself not only to my team but the partners that keep me on the race track.”

ClearCryptos will serve as the primary marketing partner of DiSavino III’s No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for his second career Xfinity Series start.

ClearCryptos’ goal is to create clarify, accountability, and success to the Crypto marketplace with their unique relationships in technology, government and law enforcement.

In addition to ClearCryptos, Bangor Truck Equipment, Bryson’s 4-Wheel Auto Repair, Coop’s LLC., and The Inside Groove will serve as associate marketing partners on DiSavino’s No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro.

When it comes to the race on Saturday, DiSavino III knows patience will be his best friend, but also knows he has to push it when it comes to getting the best finish possible.

“Of course, there is some pressure on the line for myself on Saturday,” sounded DiSavino III. I want to do well not only for myself, but for the people that support me and my team, but I’m going to remember that I can’t push the envelope too far at New Hampshire because the corners are so flat.

“If our No. 44 ClearCryptos Chevrolet Camaro isn’t the best at the start of the race, I just have to be patient until we can make an adjustment. If I want to contend for a strong finish, I need to be around for the end of the race. If we can avoid any chaos and run a clean race, I think contending for a top-15 finish is certainly achievable and would feel like a win.”

Veteran Cup spotter Clayton Hughes will guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.

Following New Hampshire, the Chesterfield, Va. native will return to Alpha Prime Racing at Kansas Speedway on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, followed by Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 1, 2022, and the penultimate Xfinity Series race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Crayon 200 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 18th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 15 from 5:05 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Qualifying follows shortly after 5:35 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 16 shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About ClearCryptos:

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with all personnel globally positioned; ClearCryptos is a distributed company with unique relationships in technology, government, and law enforcement. The company is ushering in a new wave of clarity, accountability, and success to the emerging Crypto marketplace through innovation and reinvestment to benefit local and regional economies.

About Alpha Prime Racing:

﻿Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team owned by Craig and Tommy Joe Martins as well as Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was originally founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing.

The team announced in 2022 that they will run the No. 44 and No. 45 Camaro’s full-time, with multiple drivers splitting driving duties including Martins, Bacarella, Josh Bilicki, Rajah Caruth, Howie DiSavino III, Ryan Ellis, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Andy Lally, Julia Landauer and others.