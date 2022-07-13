JR Motorsports — NXS New Hampshire Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

RACE: Crayon 200 (200 laps / 211.6 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 2 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer’s eight top-five finishes in 2022 are tied for the second-most in the NXS, just one behind teammate Noah Gragson with nine.

• Mayer has one start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He started ninth and was running ninth before being involved in a multi-car incident.

• In 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length, Mayer has earned five top fives and seven top 10s while pacing the field for 45 laps.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry will make his second start at the 1-mile oval of New Hampshire this weekend. In a fill-in role last season, Berry started 21st and finished eighth.

• In five starts at tracks measuring 1-mile in length, Berry has one win (Dover 2022), three top fives and four top 10s. The Hendersonville, Tenn. native has only one finish outside of the top-10 at such tracks.

• By virtue of last week’s Stage One win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Berry now has earned five stage wins, the second-most in the NXS this season.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has two starts at New Hampshire with a best finish of 10th in 2019.

• The 23-year-old Las Vegas native has 16 starts on 1-mile ovals in his NXS career, earning four top-five and 10 top-10 results. His best finish came earlier this season at Phoenix, when he led 114 laps and earned the victory.

• On 1-mile ovals, Gragson has led a total of 184 laps but has yet to lead a lap on the Magic Mile at NHMS. His average finish there in two starts is 12.0.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier enters this weekend looking to improve upon a runner-up result in this event last year at “The Magic Mile.”

• In 10 career NXS starts at Loudon, Allgaier has earned two top fives and seven top 10s, with last season’s second-place finish being his best.

• Overall, Allgaier has recorded four wins on tracks 1-mile in length in the NXS, with two victories at both Phoenix Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway.

William Byron

No. 88 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

• 2017 NXS champion William Byron returns to JR Motorsports this week in the team’s No. 88 Chevrolet with HendrickCars.com. It will be his second NXS start of the season with JRM.

• Byron led seven laps and finished second in his first JRM start this season at Texas Motor Speedway.

• In 2016, the Charlotte, N.C. native led 161 of the 175 laps en route to his only NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory on the 1.058-mile oval.

• In his lone NXS start at New Hampshire in 2017, Byron started seventh and finished third.

Driver Quotes

“Last year New Hampshire didn’t go as planned for this team but I know when we unload on Friday that we will have a fast Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet. Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this team have been working extremely hard to make sure we are ready. Hopefully we can turn things around and fight for the win.” – Sam Mayer

“We had a great run last year at New Hampshire, and I feel extremely confident that we will back that up again this weekend with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. New Hampshire has always been a challenging race track but everyone back at JR Motorsports has been working hard to give us another strong car this weekend.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m ready to get to New Hampshire this weekend with our Tire Pros team. We had a pretty good run last year and we’ve been in the sim making sure we are ready when we get there on Friday. It’s a place that races like a short track with the tight turns so it’ll be nice to get back to this style of track.” – Josh Berry

“New Hampshire is like a really fast Martinsville, and we’re good at Martinsville, so this No. 9 Bass Pro/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team is looking forward to it. We just have to reset a little bit after the past couple of races and get back to what we were doing. We’re in good shape playoff-wise, and we need to ramp up for the run to the playoffs.”– Noah Gragson

“New Hampshire is a track that I ran really well at early on in my career but have struggled a bit recently. This was a track that I decided from the start of the season that I wanted to focus on and really improve at this year. Being able to be back with JRM this weekend in the Xfinity car gives me a good opportunity to do exactly that. I’m optimistic for what this weekend holds.” – William Byron

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at New Hampshire: JR Motorsports has competed at “The Magic Mile” a combined 38 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 1.058-mile facility, the organization has tallied six top fives and 21 top 10s. The best finish for the organization came with Justin Allgaier’s runner-up finish at this race last season.

