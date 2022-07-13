FIRST EVENT FOR LOUIS-PHILIPPE MONTOUR IN TORONTO INDY STREET RACE

Montour ready to tackle the urban layout at the Toronto Exhibition Place this Friday

Event Grand Prix of Toronto – 2,8 km – July 15, 2022 Location Honda Indy Toronto (Toronto, Ontario) Date / broadcast RDS & TSN (Schedule TBD) Live TSN app | TSN.ca | FloRacing Schedule / Race Center Friday, July 15, Practice / Qualifying 10:15 a.m. / Race 4:00 p.m. (ET)nascar.ca/race-center/

Blainville (Quebec, Canada), July 13, 2022 – Louis-Philippe Montour, driving the #13 Kamloop | GL electric-automation car prepared by Dumoulin Competition, will be on track for the first time at the Honda Indy Toronto this Friday, July 15. The 2.8 km urban layout wraps around Exhibition Place and will also host the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, as well as the IndyCar and several other series.

“This will be my first race on the Toronto street. I’m looking forward to this event,” said Louis-Philippe Montour. The Blainville native is familiar with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series after driving a well-planned and error-free race through the pack, from a 21st starting position to a 5th place finish in last May’s Pinty’s event at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP).

“Dumoulin Competition continued to work on the car so that we would be ready for our second event of the season,” added Louis-Philippe Montour. “Following the result of my last race at CTMP, I am confident that we will start the coming race with a front-running car.”

As the track is unfamiliar territory to him, Louis-Philippe Montour will be conservative at first to familiarize himself with the layout. Friday morning’s combined practice / qualifying session, lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes, will force the teams to work out the best possible race as well as qualifying and end-of-race set-ups, while having to decide on tire selection (new or used) for different phases of the session and the race. The complex decisions taken by the teams and the skills of the drivers to adapt to changing track and car handling conditions will also determine the outcome of the race.

“My goal is to finish in the top 5. We have the car and the team to get there. We’ll just have to manage our brakes and tires, be patient, and attack in the last 10 laps,” concluded the driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL electric-automation car.

Prior to the event, fans will have the opportunity to meet the NASCAR Pinty’s drivers during an autograph session at 1:30 p.m.

Dumoulin Competition can count on Kamloop’s support to keep the team healthy throughout the season.

In addition to the on-track partnership, Louis-Philippe Montour and Dumoulin Competition also work together on the team’s logistics. In fact, Kamloop products will allow the team to optimize the food-related processes and provide even fresher nourishment during the events. You can read the full article here.

RESULTS – 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Road Courses

Date Events Results Qualifying Results Race May 20 to 22 Canadian Tire Motorsport ParkBowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 21st 5th July 15 Exibition PlaceToronto, Ontario – hondaindy.com August 5 to 7 Grand Prix de Trois-RivièresTrois-Rivières, Québec – gp3r.com August 27 Circuit ICARMirabel, Québec – icarexperience.ca September 2 to 4 Canadian Tire Motorsport ParkBowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com

“Passion – Performance – Partnerships”

Additional Information

Louis-Philippe Montour has always been a racing enthusiast. He acquired his experience by participating in different series in the United States such as TransAm TA2. The NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series has always been one of his goals. This year, he has partnered with Dumoulin Competition to participate in all 5 road course events.

His track record since 2011 is proof of the effectiveness of his approach:

2021: runner-up TC Canada Championship in the FEL Series

2018: TransAm TA2 Southern Cup Champion

2017: Winner of the HSR Daytona Classic 24 at Daytona International Speedway

2016: Rookie of the year in the TransAm TA2 Series

2013: Champion in the SRT Viper Cup Championship Series, with 8 pole positions in 10 races

2013: Champion in the USGT-X presented by NARRA

2013: 3rd in the SRT Viper Cup

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own and rental race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance as well as entrepreneurial and human values. dumoulincompetition.com

WEBSITES:

Kamloop: kamloop.ca/

Grand Prix of Toronto: hondaindy.com/

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: canadiantiremotorsportpark.com

Dumoulin Compétition: dumoulincompetition.com

NASCAR Pinty’s Series: nascar.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/louisphilippe.montour