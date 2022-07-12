MBS MOTORSPORTS BACK IN ACTION AT TORONTO INDY

(July 12, 2022) Following their impressive debut in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in May, MBS Motorsports has made the decision to add round five of the 2022 season at the Toronto Indy this Friday July 15th to their race schedule. Driver Daniel Bois will once again be at the wheel the #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet taking on the challenging street circuit.

In their first ever series event the MBS Motorsports team overcame several mechanical difficulties and Bois charged from his 11th place starting position up to challenge the leaders in the #31 Chevrolet. Several late race cautions extended the race beyond the original distance caught them a little short on fuel. The team received plenty of praise for their efforts and still managed a 12th place result.

This Friday’s race will offer a different kind of experience for the #31 MBS Motorsports team. Bois has never raced the Pinty’s series car on the temporary street circuit that is lined with concrete walls. Buoyed by their initial outing the entire group is ready to dig in and meet the challenge.

Friday at the Toronto Indy there will be free admission to race fans and the MBS Motorsports team can’t wait to meet the great crowd sure to be on hand.

Race Event Preview

Friday July 15th Green Flag 4:00PM ET

Grand Prix of Toronto

Race five of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Exhibition Place, Toronto, ON

Admission, free. Fans are asked to donate to the Make-a-Wish Foundation

The Track: 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit

Best finish: Never raced at Toronto

Quote:

“Our whole team was so pumped up after the first race, but at the same time we were a little disappointed that we didn’t get a better result. Everyone has been working on fine tuning the car to be ready for Toronto and we have high expectations. The key is not to be too aggressive; the track is unforgiving with the concrete walls. We’ll be smart in our approach and make sure we’re there for the end of the race”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2. Date and time TBD.

Race fans are encouraged to follow the progress of MBS Motorsports channels during the off season.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mbs.motorsports/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mbs.motorsports

About MBS Motorsports

Owned by Don Beatty, Jeff Murphy and Dominic Scrivo, the team will compete in select events in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2022. Away from the track Don Beatty operates a successful Automotive Service company. Jeff Murphy is an executive with Celestica. Dominic Scrivo is the owner of Sierra Excavating Enterprises. Driver of the #31 Chevrolet Daniel Bois is a high-performance driving instructor.