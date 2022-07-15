RCR Event Preview – New Hampshire

Richard Childress Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… In 132 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded four wins. Clint Bowyer leads the organization with two victories (2007 and 2010) while Robby Gordon (2001) and Kevin Harvick (2006) also won with RCR at New Hampshire. The Welcome, N.C., based team has 16 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes.

RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire … RCR has one win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition (Kevin Harvick in 2007) and has racked up 15 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes in over 50 starts.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway … Dillon has made 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, earning his best finish of eighth in July 2015. In six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, Dillon has earned four top-five and five top-10 finishes. Dillon is a former winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series, winning the race from the pole position in 2015.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway has always been a really fun track. I love going there. It’s a flat track. Entry is fun there. It’s different. It’s a different type of feel than what we have anywhere, but it will be interesting to experience it this year in the Next Gen Chevy. I’ve been spending a lot of time in the simulator to prepare. We’re going to go there and do everything we can to earn a win and lock ourselves into the NASCAR Playoffs.”

This Week’s Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his third NASCAR Cup Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Reddick has one top-10 finish and has completed all 594 possible laps at the 1.058-mile speedway. He made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire, highlighted by a fourth-place finish with Richard Childress Racing in 2019. He has also made three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at the track, racking up two top-10 finishes and one top-five.

About Guaranteed Rate … Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has more than 8,000 employees in 500 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, funding more than $95 billion in total loan volume in 2021 alone. Powered by its belief in positivity, the company has become one of the largest retail lenders in the nation. Guaranteed Rate delivers innovative technology, including the world’s first Digital Mortgage, low rates and unparalleled customer service. Visit https://www.rate.com/mortgage-rates for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What does it take run well at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“It’s all about putting the entire race together, from the start to the finish. If you make mistakes at New Hampshire, they’re hard to bounce back from. Normally with 300 laps that sounds like a long time, but the way the race flows and how it plays out it really demands excellence. It’s about executing all day long, making the right adjustments all day long. The track could potentially change quite a bit whether we have resin on the track or not. That could play a factor in the race and how it goes. The straightaways are long at this track and the corners are flat. It’s a one-mile racetrack but it races somewhat like a short track with how you break the corner up and how corner entry is important. It always seems like there are a few different ways to get around a place like Loudon. You’ll see a lot of parity among the cars in the top five. Some up front will be running really fast on entry while some are set up for exit. We’ll just have to figure out where we need to be with our Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet and go from there.”

You ran well earlier this year at Phoenix Raceway, a track that is comparable to New Hampshire. Does that give you confidence entering this weekend?

“It certainly does. We had good speed at Gateway as well and that gives me confidence, too. Looking at that speed should not be a problem. Confidence has been high all year long but especially at these flat tracks it seems like we have plenty of speed.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at New Hampshire Motor Speedway … Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series career start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. So far this season, Creed finished 14th at Phoenix Raceway and eighth at Dover Motor Speedway, two other 1-mile tracks on the schedule. Creed visited New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2017 in a K&N car and finished fifth.

Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

What’s your mindset like heading into this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“I’m super excited for Saturday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s a pretty new track for me. The last time I was there was in 2017 in a K&N car, and I finished fifth, so it was a pretty good racetrack for me. I feel like my team, and I can capitalize on that this weekend. We’ve got practice and qualifying on Friday so we can feel out the track and see how our car runs. I’m looking forward to getting out there and running up front like we did at Atlanta. Our results have shown the kind of cars we are bringing to the track every weekend so I’m ready to get out there and get a win for my team. It’s also really cool that Whelen has a headquarters in New Hampshire, I definitely want to get a good finish for them, too.”

This Week’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at New Hampshire Motor Speedway … Austin Hill will make his first start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Hill has never made a lap around the Loudon, New Hampshire track in his NASCAR national series career. So far this season, Hill finished 17th at Phoenix Raceway and 14th at Dover Motor Speedway, two other 1-mile tracks on the schedule. The last time Hill was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was in 2015 in a K&N car. He started fifth and finished fifth in the race.

Home State Winner … The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender won last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his home track, securing his second win of the season. He led 73 laps and started fifth enroute to his first victory in his home state of Georgia and second of the 2022 season.

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Coming off a huge win at your home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway, how’s your motivation heading into this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“I’m so thrilled for our No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team for getting the win last weekend at Atlanta. A win at your home track is always so special and I really think it’s the motivation our team needed as the playoffs are approaching. I’m actually really looking forward to getting to New Hampshire this weekend, too. We haven’t had the best short-track program this season and we’ve struggled to get the results we’ve needed. My team has been working really hard preparing for these races coming up and I think we’ve got a good plan heading into the weekend. Practice and qualifying will be really important since I haven’t been there in many years and it will give us a chance to see what we need for Saturday’s race. It’s going to be a good one, though, and I’m looking forward to parking our No. 21 in Victory Lane again.”