The History of Gambling from Antiquity to Our Time

The gambling spirit accompanies a person from the moment of birth. And games have accompanied humanity since the dawn of civilization. Lucky games are changing and evolving with humanity.

First games

The very first game of chance, which is still popular today, is dice – cubes with marked sides. People were playing dice in Ancient Egypt and Rome, India, and China. Even the Bible mentioned dice.

It has not lost its appeal in 4,000 years. After the fall of Rome, the game spread to Europe. In parallel, the inhabitants of the East took a great interest in dice. This game is popular today, people play dice in many casinos in the form of craps or sic bo. By the way, this is one of the most popular games in Asia.

Playing cards is another ancient attribute. You can play hundreds of different card games. The first playing cards were used in China in the 7th century. Traveling through India, Persia, and Egypt they got to Europe.

The 17th century gave mankind to a roulette. We don’t know who exactly invented it. A popular rumor is that the author is the mathematician Blaise Pascal.

The Advent of the Casino

Different places where people come to play dice or cards are mentioned in the books about Ancient Greece, Rome and China. But specialized casinos appeared only in the 17th century. And where! In the church of Moses in Venice to control the players during the spring carnival. After that, casinos have begun opening all over Europe, in the 18th century they moved to America.

Gradually formed a classic set of casino games:

• Roulette (there may be a few kinds of it);

• Cards (poker, blackjack, baccarat, and so on);

• Dice.

The development of technology has enriched the range of games. People invented slot machines. The first mechanical slots appeared in England in 1887. And the legendary Liberty Bell was born in America in 1905. By the 1990s, mechanical slots were completely replaced by electric ones.

Development of Online Casino

Developers of programs for slot machines have guessed to adapt their software to PC. The first were offline games that you could only play for fun. In 1994, Microgaming created the first platform for online gambling. This year was the year of the birth of the online casino.

All popular games have moved to the Internet spaces. Roulette in dozens of variations, hundreds of card games, and thousands of slot machines appeared at special sites. Best online casinos introduced games with a live dealer. Now anyone can play cards, roulette, bingo, and Fortune wheel with real croupier from home.

Modern slots are very advanced. They use 3D graphics, special soundtracks, and complex scenarios. Since 2014, slots with the possibilities of social games become a separate genre.

The Birth of a Mobile Casino

Casino games for mobile phones appeared 10 years after the first online casino slot. At first, they were offline, had low resolution, and had very few functions. Yet this was enough to capture the players’ attention.

In 2005, the first games with real bets appeared. Only several sites offered them. So there were the first mobile casinos. The novelty was unique and a lot of people wanted to play from the phone.

Since phones have progressed quickly, mobile casinos are not much different from PC online casinos. They contain the same online slots, live casino games, and sportsbooks. They have the same menu items and identical functionality. But menus of mobile casinos are finger-orientated.

In 2017, 7.5 billion mobile devices worked, and 83% of them used the Internet. 20% of users play casino! By 2022, the number of gadgets increase to 9 billion, and the number of mobile players up to 50%. That once again confirms that people need to realize their sense of adventure.