Turn 3 Motorsport Set for Streets of Toronto this Weekend

Toronto, Ont. (July 15, 2022) – Turn 3 Motorsport is set to race on the streets of Toronto this weekend as the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires makes its first return to the Canadian circuit since 2019. The 1.786-mile, 11-turn track at Exhibition Place marks the second street course on the calendar for both the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires with both series holding two races each over the three day weekend.

2 Jonathan Browne // Indy Pro 2000 Championship

Human Centred Movement / CRPS Awareness

“I’m really looking forward to getting going here in Toronto. St. Petersburg was my first ever street course, and although I don’t have much experience on this type of circuit, I enjoyed that event and am looking forward to getting more street racing under my belt. A good start to the weekend will be crucial with only one practice session before qualifying, but I’m up for the challenge. Racing around a street course always adds some excitement to the event, so I’m looking forward to the weekend!”

3 Josh Green // Indy Pro Championship

SessionGuardian / Zimperium / Lionfish Tech Advisors / Mark Green / JHG Investments

“I can’t wait to get on track at Toronto! After the track walk today, it looks like an extremely challenging circuit and will be a tough one to tackle throughout the three days on track. That being said, we have thrived at street circuits earlier in the season, and I’m confident we will do the same here!”

32 Christian Weir // USF2000 Championship

ProFlo / Ferguson / eComfort.com

“It’s going to be a tricky weekend here on the streets of Toronto, but I’m looking forward to the excitement of racing on this circuit. I think if we can stay out of trouble, then I’m confident we can have some good success here. I’m looking forward to getting the weekend started!”

33 Spike Kohlbecker // USF2000 Championship

Ignite Autosport / Margay Racing / TierPoint / PSL / RSolution / TrueTitle / Ruckus Racing / Messmer Cares / Alvear / Cfx

“I’m super excited to be racing on the streets of Toronto. I’ve never driven this track before, but it’s a crazy cool layout, and I’m looking forward to learning it and getting the weekend started. Let’s do this!”

“Toronto is a challenging track for all the drivers,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I’m looking forward to seeing what our drivers can do this weekend. I feel we are well prepared, and I’m hopeful of a strong showing in both series.”

Weekend events begin today with one 30 minute practice session each for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 followed by qualifying which will take place this afternoon. A second qualifying session will occur tomorrow for both series followed by the first races of the weekend. Sunday will host the second and final races of the Grand Prix of Toronto. A full weekend schedule is below.

Road to Indy TV

Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.

To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

8:00-8:30am – USF2000 Practice

8:45-9:15am – Indy Pro 2000 Practice

12:35-12:55pm – USF2000 Qualifying 1

1:55-2:15pm – Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 1

SATURDAY, JULY 16

8:00-8:20am – USF2000 Qualifying 2

8:35-8:55am – Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 2

12:00-12:45pm – USF2000 Race 1 (20 laps / 45 min)

1:00-1:45pm – Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 (25 laps / 45 min)

SUNDAY, JULY 17

9:45-10:25am – USF2000 Race 2 (20 laps / 45 min)

11:40-12:20pm – Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 (25 laps / 45 min)

All times Eastern Standard Time.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.