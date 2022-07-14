WIGHT MOTORSPORTS BACK IN ACTION IN TORONTO

(July 14, 2022) The Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) teams return to action this coming Friday for round number five of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. For the first time since 2019 the series will race on the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto as the feature attraction on Friday afternoon.

The team will lean on the experience of Andrew Ranger who has scored three victories in six series events on the challenging street circuit. He’s also started on pole on three times. Veteran Mark Dilley has also posted a top-ten finish on the and TJ Rinomato finished just outside the top-ten with a 12th place result in 2019. The tricky street circuit will be a new challenge for Glenn Styres and Brandon Watson who sits fourth in the overall standings and leads the rookie battle.

It’s also a great opportunity for fans to enjoy the festival atmosphere and the WMI drivers up close as the event features free admission to the grounds on Friday to enjoy the practice & qualifying session along with the race.

Race Event Preview

Friday July 15th Green Flag 4:00PM ET

Grand Prix of Toronto

Race five of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Exhibition Place, Toronto, ON

Admission, free (Fans are asked to donate to the Make-a-Wish Foundation)

The Track: 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit

Best finish: Ranger 1st 2010, 2011 & 2018, Dilley 6th, Rinomato 12th, Watson has not raced here, Styres has not raced here.

Quotes:

“Everyone knows Andrew is the driver to watch in Toronto. He’s smooth and doesn’t over drive the car, he’s also great sharing information and helping the rest of the team”

“Both Mark and TJ know what to expect and I expect them to have good days.

“Brandon handled himself very well on the first road course and Glenn has so much experience he should get comfortable pretty quickly.”-David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Grand Prix of Toronto will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

