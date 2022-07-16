RCR NXS Post Race Report: New Hampshire

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Ran Up Front, Captured Top 10 at New Hampshire

Finish: 7th

Start: 18th

Points: 14th

“I think today’s run is certainly a momentum boost for everyone on the Whelen team. We’ve had the speed to do that or at least the potential and I’ve kept confidence in our guys. I could fire off and go fast for a few laps, but our Whelen Chevrolet was really loose. I just tried to build into the race and learn what the car wanted and needed and that I needed to do better behind the wheel. I felt like we had a really smooth day. I learned some things on restarts to better ourselves for the end and I thought we did a really good job with that. We’ve really closed the gap on the short track stuff because we’ve struggled there this season. It was great to see so many people from Whelen here today.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Take Home Solid Top-10 Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 9th

Start: 15th

Points: 6th

“It’s nice to walk away from today’s race with a top-10 finish for our team. We didn’t practice or qualify very well at all but were able to rebound today during the race. We had a lot of great strategy, I thought, but it all just didn’t come together completely at the end. I had really good drive during the first run but needed to be just a little bit freer. My team made some really good adjustments but I just lost some of that drive. We had a lot of cautions come out and the dirty air was just so hard on us. Our No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro was really good, we just needed a little bit more there at the end. We stayed in it all day and even ran in the top five for a little bit. Overall, it was a decent day for us. I’m looking forward to getting to Pocono next weekend.” -Austin Hill