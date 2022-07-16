Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — New Hampshire 7.16.22

ANOTHER RUNNER-UP RESULT FOR BAYNE’S GR SUPRA

Challenging Day at New Hampshire for Toyota GR Supras

LOUDON, N.H. (July 16, 2022) – Trevor Bayne scored another second-place result in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. With his limited race schedule this season, Bayne is knocking on the door of a victory in his Joe Gibbs racing GR Supra. Bayne’s teammates of Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones experienced mechanical issues and were involved in mid-race incidents.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race 18 of 33 – 211.6 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, TREVOR BAYNE

3rd, Landon Cassill*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, Brandon Brown*

18th, PATRICK EMERLING

20th, DEREK GRIFFITH

23rd, TY GIBBS

27th, AKINORI OGATA

30th, BRANDON JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TREVOR BAYNE, No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How was your race overall?

“Congratulations to (Justin) Allgaier again. This is the second time I’ve run second to him – Nashville and here. Our car was good, but as the grip compound wore out of the race track, I feel like we got behind early in the race and actually got free in the second run, late in the run and took us a while to get it back. Felt like we gave up some in the short run speed there. On restarts, it was chaos. That’s why my car looks the way it does. People missing shifts and putting us four wide. I think if we could have got there or been up front a little sooner, I think we had a shot. Allgaier was just a little better on that short run.”

How did you feel about your speed today?

“I’m just so ready to win one of these things and we’re knocking on the door so much. We just want to win.”

How did the track change during the race?

“The track really changed a lot throughout the day today. The grip compound that they didn’t reapply really wore out throughout the course of the race. We learned that the first run, I was running the top leading and then I just got really loose. We needed some short run speed for sure and track position. Once we got pinned back, these restarts were just nuts. Four and five wide, missing shifts, it’s really hard to fight back. I think if it just went green after stage two, we could have gotten back up there. Allgaier was really good on the short run and that’s where he beat us at. Maybe if we had a 90-lap green flag run, we could have gotten up there with them. We’re just frustrated, but it’s good to be frustrated with second. I feel like we’re so close to winning and I just want to get my kids a trophy. We’re so close to doing it. We’ve to two races left to do it and I’d love to get them in victory lane.

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Watts Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 30th

What took you out of the race today?

“I just hate this for everyone. I know we had a lot of guests that came by today and not really the race that I was thinking we were going to have. This track has changed a lot since he last time we were here. Totally different line that you have to run on. Just kind of got tagged from behind there. I knew that last restart we had was pretty important to try to get some track position. The guy in front of me kind of looked like he had axel issues so I was going to try to climb back to the inside lane. It never really worked out for our Menards GR Supra.”

How was your race going overall today?

“Today was kind of a tough day for us. I really thought we were going to have more speed than we truly did in this race. Put us in bad spots really all day and never really could get on offense because of that. Had to play too much defense. Then there at the end just got tagged and didn’t really see or know who got me. Obviously, couldn’t see what happened. I saw a couple guys come together in front of me. I never saw anybody on my side. All in all, tough day, but thankfully we haven’t had too many of these this year. We’ll get this Menards GR Supra ready for next week.”

