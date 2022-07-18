WIGHT MOTORSPORTS SCORES PODIUM FINISH AT TORONTO INDY

-Ranger snags pole & finishes second

(July 18, 2022) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) drivers hit the track around Exhibition Place in Toronto for round number five of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season and the return of one of the largest events in Canadian Motorsports, the Toronto Indy. After postponements due to Covid restrictions the big crowds were back and WMI was once again on the podium at the finish.

The day started with challenges when the #9 of Brandon Watson has troubles during the morning practice & qualifying session meaning an engine swap and Watson starting at the back. Ranger however blistered a lap late in the session to grab his second pole position of the year.

During the 35-lap race the battle raged at the front of the field, Ranger would surrender the top spot at lap five but continued to push for the lead. Unable to regain the position the #27 driver would finish as runner up and collect a lot of championship points.

The day wasn’t as rewarding for others, Watson sustained contact during the race while Mark Dilley’s #64 experienced overheating issues and transmission gremlins plagued Glenn Styres #0 car. TJ Rinomato had a drama free day in the #2 and picked up three positions during the race.

QUOTES:

“Obviously great to have another strong finish from Andrew. He’s so good on this track, that’s why he’s won here three times, another terrific effort.

“Tough day for Brandon, with the mechanical issues, he didn’t get the track time that would have helped him out on this tough track.

“Frustrating day for Mark overheating and Glenn with transmission issues. Good effort by TJ to keep his head down and get whatever he could out there”

“Now we’re going to hustle and be ready for an important swing through the west”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

WMI TEAM RESULTS:

Ranger 2nd, Watson 16th, Rinomato 18th, Dilley 21st, Styres 24th.

TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Grand Prix of Toronto will be broadcast on TSN on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

NEXT EVENT:

Round six of the 2022 season will begin a swing of three races in western Canada. First stop is Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta on Saturday July 23rd.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

