MBS MOTORSPORTS SCORES TOP TEN IN TORONTO

(July 18, 2022) The MBS Motorsports with driver Daniel Bois at the wheel of the #31 Chevrolet had another impressive outing during round number five of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on Friday at the Toronto Indy. In only their second ever series race Bois ran in the top-five at the second consecutive race and collected a seventh-place finish.

The MBS crew worked meticulously to prepare the #31 for the challenging street circuit in at Exhibition Place in Toronto. During the combined practice and qualifying session Bois posted the tenth quickest time and lined up for the 35-lap race on the outside of row five. Several early caution periods kept the field close together and Bois moved forward.

Running as high as fourth he continued to look for opportunities ahead of him. However, the #31 would feel a bump from behind on more than one occasion. Contact would eventually send him into the tire wall near turn eight. Keeping his wits about him Bois lit up the tires and powered out of the problem.

In the final laps Bois continues to hustle the #31 Chevrolet and fought his way back into a seventh-place finish. The first top ten result for the team.

Quotes:

“I’m happy with a seventh-place finish, but at the same time it’s a little disappointing because we knew the car was even fast”.

“I think my strength during the race was braking, being able to go deeper into the corners, that was my advantage. Some others tried to go as deep in the corners as I did but it unsettled their cars.

“When we got nudged into the tires, it was a little tap from behind, fortunately I was able to get out of it quickly”

“Nice to have a good result for the whole team, big thanks to everyone for all the hard work. We’re looking forward to getting back to CTMP for our next event”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

TV & Live Streaming

The Grand Prix of Toronto will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 at a date to be determined. All races are live streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and FloRacing in the US.

About MBS Motorsports

Owned by Don Beatty, Jeff Murphy and Dominic Scrivo, the team will compete in select events in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2022. Away from the track Don Beatty operates a successful Automotive Service company. Jeff Murphy is an executive with Celestica. Dominic Scrivo is the owner of Sierra Excavating Enterprises. Driver of the #31 Chevrolet Daniel Bois is a high-performance driving instructor.