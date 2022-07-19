Flying Lizard Motorsports Returns to Watkins Glen for Double Race Weekend with Aston Martins

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (July 19, 2022) – Just a few weeks after Flying Lizard Motorsports celebrated another Lamborghini Super Trofeo victory at Watkins Glen International, the team is returning to the upstate New York road course with a pair of Aston Martins, ready to compete in SRO America’s GT America powered by AWS and Pirelli GT4 America series. Each series will host a double-header this Saturday and Sunday, giving drivers Elias Sabo and Andy Lee four opportunities to bring the fan-favorite team additional 2022 season successes.

“I can’t wait for this upcoming weekend at Watkins Glen,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It is honestly one of my favorite tracks in the United States for our team to race at. It is both challenging and rewarding to drive and we have had much success here in the past. We just completed two full days of testing recently and things went really well. We have some great momentum after our second podium of the year last race at VIRginia International Raceway, and we look forward to continuing to build on that success.”

Dubbed The Glen, the 11-turn circuit offers fans and competitors beautiful views of the rolling, forested hills of Upstate New York while delivering unbeatable racing action across the 3.4-mile layout. Fans will be treated to five separate race series competing this weekend, with two days of practice and qualifying before the participants go racing on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

GT America powered by AWS

In 2021, the team earned a pair of third-place finishes in GT America at Watkins Glen with driver Andy Wilzoch and will look to build on those results this weekend with Sabo in the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. With a pair of top-five finishes in the first two events, Sabo remains hungry for his first podium in the bronze-only series. Consisting strictly of amateur-only racing drivers, the GT America series allows GT2, GT3, and GT4 machinery to race together in a pair of 40-minute races, without any mandatory pit stops. Thirty-seven entries are set to compete in Upstate New York this weekend, featuring machinery from the world’s best automotive manufacturers.

Pirelli GT4 America powered by AWS

In GT4 America, Sabo is joined by co-driver Andy Lee for the two to share driving duties in the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for a pair of 60-minute races. With six races complete, Sabo and Lee hold a pair of third-place finishes, the most recent being the latest round at VIRginia International Raceway last month. This weekend will mark rounds seven and eight of the championship, reaching the halfway point of the 16-round season.

Thirty-four entries and 68 drivers will participate in the weekend, split between the Silver, Pro-Am, and Am categories. Sabo and Lee will make one of sixteen entries in the Pro-Am class, arguably the most competitive class in the field.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Eastern

Friday, July 22

8:00 AM – 8:30 AM Bronze Test

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM GT America Practice 1

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM GT4 America Practice 1

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM GT America Practice 2

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM GT4 America Practice 2

Saturday, July 23

8:00 AM – 8:15 AM GT America Qualifying

10:40 AM – 10:55 AM GT4 America Qualify Driver 1

11:00 AM – 11:15 PM GT4 America Qualify Driver 2

12:15 PM – 12:55 PM GT America Race 1 (YouTube.com/GTWorld)

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM GT4 Autograph Session

4:05 PM – 5:05 PM GT4 America Race 1 (YouTube.com/GTWorld)

Sunday, July 24

9:00 AM – 9:40 AM GT America Race 2 (YouTube.com/GTWorld)

11:10 AM- 12:10 PM GT4 America Race 2 (YouTube.com/GTWorld)

DRIVER QUOTES

Elias Sabo

No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Watkins Glen is a special track for me, having grown up in upstate New York. We have a great car and we look to continue our momentum from VIR.

Andy Lee

No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Some tracks desensitize you from the speeds you’re carrying through every corner because of long run-off areas or deep sand traps that lull you into believing you’re relatively safe. The Glen, with its blue guardrails wrapping around every corner, likes to perpetually remind you of the respect it deserves. You never forget how fast you’re driving at this track and that’s why I love The Glen so much. I can’t wait for the weekend to start!

