KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE TEAM HEADED TO WESTERN CANADA

July 20, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team are touching down in the west for the next three rounds of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s campaign. With travel restrictions no longer a concern, the series makes its return to western Canada and first stop is Edmonton International Raceway on Saturday July 23rd.

It’s a tight, ¼-mile track where Kennington has never finished outside the top-ten in six previous trips to the oval in Wetaskiwin, Alberta. Following 300-laps of action in Alberta, the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will unload at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Wednesday July 27th for twin 125-lap features. Kennington is a two-time winner at this facility.

Currently sixth in a tight championship battle, the three races in quick succession is the perfect opportunity for Kennington to use his talents and move his way up toward the top of the mountain.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Friday July 15th Green Flag 7:30PM MT

Bayer 300

Race six of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Edmonton International Raceway

The Track: 1/4-mile paved oval

Best finish: 5th, 2014 & 2018

Race Event Preview

Wednesday July 27th Green Flag 6:05PM & 8:15PM MT

Leland Industries Twin 125’s

Races seven & eight of 13 in 2022

This will be the 15th & 16th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile paved oval

Best finish: 1st in 2010 & 2012

Career Victories: 23

Most Recent Win: Delaware Speedway 2022

DJ Quote: “It’s going to be super exciting to get back to a couple of places that we’ve had success in the Castrol Edge Dodge. Some memorable wins and a lot of good finishes, it’s a real opportunity for us to pick up some ground. Everyone is looking forward to getting out west to race in front of all those fans too, we’ve missed them. It’s a lot of hard work to make this trip so we try and find a day to have some fun in between the races, but make no mistake, we’re all business at the track”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Each of the three races in Western Canada will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2. Check guide for date and time.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/