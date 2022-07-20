Christian Rose and Team Look to Deliver in Pocono Raceway Debut

LONG POND, Pa: It cannot be argued that Christian Rose and his Cook Racing Technologies (CRT) team have experienced their fair share of hardships in the ARCA Menards Series this season, but the team is hoping to leave all their back luck in the rearview mirror and capture their best finish of the season in Friday night’s General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

There’s been little doubt that ARCA Menards Series rookie Christian Rose and his Cook Racing Technologies (CRT) team have showcased speed while competing in all three of ARCA’s national divisions, but Rose is ready to back up that speed with a satisfying finish that will propel him forward during his second half stretch of the 2022 season.

While some of the forks in the road have been eased with a pair of top-10 finishes, Rose is hoping to utilize the summer stretch to deliver his Mooresville, N.C.-based team with some welcomed momentum and consistency aboard his No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet SS.

“I am looking forward to getting back to racing this weekend at Pocono,” said Rose. “We had such a fast car earlier this month in Irwindale but unfortunately got wiped out in an accident which left us with another race where we had speed but the not result to show it.

“Pocono essentially kicks off our second half of the 2022 season and I’m looking forward to using the rest of the races to not only help strengthen build my racing resume but put some results on the board for my Cook Racing Technologies team.

“I know Pocono is going to be a challenge, but it’s a challenge I gladly accept. I can’t wait to get there.” To help prepare Rose for his fourth premier ARCA Menards Series start of the season, he will join his competitors in an open test session at the 2.5-mile triangle where he hopes to perfectly dial in his No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet SS ahead of race day.

“I am extremely thankful for any seat time but having an open test day before the day of the race I can only see it being a win-win for us,” added Rose. “It is important for us to make gains with the handling and keep improving our lap times on Thursday and keep heading in the right direction on Friday.

“I think it is going to be a very competitive race, so it’s just crucial to get our team in a good place for qualifying and thrive during the race. A top-10 would be a great effort for my debut at Pocono. A top-five or better would certainly feel like a win.

“Nothing but positive vibes though from myself and our team marching to Pocono and looking ahead.”

Pocono will be the first race for Rose as a husband as he and his girlfriend Brooke tied the knot in western North Carolina two weeks ago.

“Life has been a journey of ups and downs,” sounded Rose. “I had no idea when I moved to Charlotte to

chase my dream the best thing to ever happen to me would be waiting on me.

“Brooke stole my heart on night one and I still get butterflies every time I see her. I’m a lucky guy.”

This season, Rose who will compete in all three of ARCA’s national platforms, the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series West will continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.

“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.

“Without them, I would not be able to race at Pocono. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.

“It goes without saying that we have had a lot of speed with our West Virginia Department of Tourism race cars this year and I’m hopeful we can climb that ladder of consistency during the summer stretch.

“We are seeing a great amount of response from the fans about their experience in West Virginia and that’s part of why we are building this program. Pocono is another next in the journey and I look forward to proudly representing my home state and continuing my mission.”

Following Pocono, Rose will head to Ohio where he will attend the Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins baseball game on Monday, July 25, 2022, where Rose a former professional and award-winning college baseball pitcher will throw out the first pitch of the Major League Baseball game.

“I am looking forward to representing the West Virginia Department of Tourism, the ARCA Menards Series and Cook Racing Technologies in Cincinnati next week,” added Rose. “Everyone knows that baseball is my first love and now to combine the two worlds is a dream come true.”

Following Pocono, Rose and CRT plan to compete in the ARCA Menards Series event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

The General Tire Delivers 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the 10th of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. A timed General Tire pole qualifying session kicks off from 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM channel 391, online channel 981 managing the radio waves beginning at 6:30 p.m. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).

