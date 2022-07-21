Dean Thompson – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – CRC Brakleen 150 (60 Laps/150 Miles) | Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 23 | Long Pond, Pa. | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on making his first career start at Pocono: “I’m excited to get my first look at Pocono this weekend with our No. 40 Worldwide Express team. Niece Motorsports has shown solid speed here in past years which gives us confidence heading into the regular season finale.”

Thompson at Pocono Raceway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway Saturday.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start: 29th / Finish: 27th): “I’m proud of the effort from our No. 40 Worldwide Express team this weekend at Mid-Ohio. We faced some adversity early after the shifter broke to take us off the lead lap, but this team continued to fight and we’re looking forward to bouncing back at Pocono.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com