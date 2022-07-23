CHEVROLET NCS: Three Camaro ZL1’s Qualify in Top-10 at Pocono

NASCAR CUP SERIES

POCONO RACEWAY

M&M’S FAN APPRECIATION 400

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES

JULY 23, 2022

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

4th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

9th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

15th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1

16th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 SHEETZ CAMARO ZL1

17th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

18th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

19th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER/SWEETLEAF CAMARO ZL1

21st ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

22nd NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1

23rd COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 WWE SUMMERSLAM ON PEACOCK CAMARO ZL1

27th TY DILLON, NO. 42 BIG DOG ENERGY CAMARO ZL1

30th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

31st JOSH BILICKI, NO. 77 ZEIGLER AUTO/RICH MAR FLORIST CAMARO ZL1

34th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

4th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

5th Chris Buescher (Ford)

· Three Chevrolet drivers qualified their Camaro ZL1’s into the top-10, led by Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team in the third position. This marks Elliott’s fifth top-10 start at Pocono Raceway; and his 12th top-10 start of 2022.

· Qualifying fourth in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1, this will be Larson’s 15th top-10 start of 2022.

· Rounding out the Team Chevy top-10 starting lineup in the ninth position, this is Suarez and the No. 99 CommScope Camaro ZL1 team’s seventh top-10 start of 2022.

· USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

