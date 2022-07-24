Search
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: McDowell’s Top-10 Leads Ford at Pocono

0

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Pocono Post Race | Sunday, July 24, 2022

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

8th – Michael McDowell

15th – Aric Almirola

16th – Brad Keselowski

17th – Chase Briscoe

19th – Cole Custer

22nd – Joey Logano

25th – Harrison Burton

27th – Todd Gilliland

28th – Cody Ware

29th – Kevin Harvick

30th – JJ Yeley

31st – Chris Buescher

32nd – BJ McLeod

33rd – Austin Cindric

35th – Ryan Blaney

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang (Finished 8th)

“It was a good day. I had a couple good restarts that got us track position, then I had one really bad one where we got hit in the left rear and about spun out and went back to last. That hurt us really bad. My guys called a good race and we tried some different strategies to try to get track position. We stayed out on old tires but I felt like if I got a good restart and got into the top 10 I could hold on. We restarted 16th with no tires and drove up to eighth so I am really proud of that finish. It is still not the day you want. You don’t want to be eighth, you want to win the race, but we are doing a great job and I feel like we are getting close.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang – Accident Quote (Lap 135)

“I just got loose. It was one of those things. You get loose off three and think you can save it but you can’t. I just couldn’t save it. Gosh, I hate it for everyone on the 12 group. We finally got the car decent and we were running top five there and had a flat tire and had to come in and then I just tried too hard and it stepped away from me. I hate it for Menards and Ford and everybody. That was my mistake. We will go at it again next week.”

THAT LOOKED LIKE A BIG HIT: “Yeah, it wasn’t terrible but I have had softer before. It is just one of those things. It just stepped away from me. That corner is pretty tricky. I probably should have spun out about five other times today off the corner. It finally got me. I hate we tore the car up. Long day, that is for sure.”



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

