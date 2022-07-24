RCR NXS Post Race Report: Pocono

Sheldon Creed Showcases Fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 5th

Start: 6th

Points: 13th

“This top-five finish in the Whelen Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway gives us a lot of confidence. Our Chevy was fast all day. We qualified well and we’re racing closer to the front. We earned Stage Points in every stage. We were having a good time out there today. I expected a lot out of myself coming into the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year with Richard Childress Racing and I haven’t done my job. We’ve run well all season, but the finishes aren’t there. During a lot of these races, I have made mistakes. We showed up and just haven’t had the results we needed on the racetracks, so I’m really happy to get the Whelen Chevrolet running well and to finish in the top five today. I feel like we’re closing the bubble between us and some of the other cars we need to battle in order to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs on points. Thankful for this forward motion and we’re going to do what we can to try and win before the Playoffs begin.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Team Grind Out 12th Top-10 Finish of the Season with Eighth-Place Effort at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 8th

Start: 8th

Points: 6th

“That was a solid effort today by everyone on the Global Industrial team. We’re knocking out top-10s left and right. We want to do better and win some more races. We’ve got to keep working, keeping digging, and bring some faster Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack. I think being a rookie has some challenges. In practice we were free and we get in the race and we were really tight. I don’t know if that’s just a rookie thing and trying to figure out how free I need to be in practice to be better to start the race or what the case is there. We worked on it all day and got it better. The pit stops were great and we made the balance on the car better every stop. During that last run, I thought we were really good. We were working up through the field and all of a sudden it started getting tight on me. I tried to move my line around and do some different things but just struggled on the long run trying to get it to turn and we lost a few spots at the end. If we can just fix a few things here and there I think we can be battling for wins.” -Austin Hill